MEDIA ADVISORY: Battleship North Carolina Memorial to Host Memorial Day Ceremony Honoring the Fallen

Wilmington, NC, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Battleship North Carolina Memorial will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony, inviting the community to gather in remembrance of the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States, particularly North Carolina’s Immortal 11,000.

WHAT: The Battleship North Carolina Memorial’s 62nd Annual Memorial Day Ceremony WHEN: Monday, May 25, at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Battleship North Carolina Memorial; 1 Battleship Road; Wilmington, NC 28401

WHO:

Keynote speaker: Becky Aikman, author of “Spitfires: The American Women Who Flew in the Face of Danger During World War II”

Remarks from Admiral John G. Morgan, Jr., U.S. Navy (Ret.)

Attendance of members of the family of Mary Webb Nicholson, North Carolina native and World War II aviator

Battleship staff, volunteers, and community members

DETAILS:

This year’s ceremony will honor the lives and legacies of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, with special recognition of Mary Webb Nicholson, a North Carolina native who served as an aviator during World War II and gave her life in service to the Allied cause.

Through reflections from keynote speaker Becky Aikman, whose work brings to light the stories of American women who found ways to serve despite barriers, and the presence of Nicholson’s family, the program will connect personal stories of courage and determination to the broader meaning of Memorial Day.

Profiles of the fallen representing each branch of service

A ceremonial invocation and wreath laying ceremony

Color Guard and musical tribute

Reflections on courage, service, and sacrifice

Set against the backdrop of North Carolina’s official World War II memorial, the ceremony offers a meaningful opportunity for the public to pause, reflect, and honor those who never returned home.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Interviews with keynote speaker Becky Aikman

Interviews with Admiral John G. Morgan, Jr., U.S. Navy (Ret.)

Interviews with Dr. Jay Martin, Executive Director of the Battleship North Carolina Memorial

Memorial Interviews with Nicholson family members

Visuals of ceremony and honor guard

Media are encouraged to arrive early for setup and coordination.

To schedule advance interviews, please contact Jessica Federman at jessica.federman@dncr.nc.gov or 267-981-2031.

About the Battleship North Carolina Memorial

The U.S.S. North Carolina (BB-55) is America’s most decorated World War II battleship, now decommissioned and permanently moored among 55 acres of Eagles Island wildlands on the Cape Fear River at Wilmington, North Carolina. The Battleship North Carolina Memorial commemorates the heroism of North Carolinians who served their country during World War II and memorializes the roughly 11,000 who made the ultimate sacrifice. Today, the Battleship and the adjacent park are a place for learning, reflection, and community engagement—connecting past events to current conversations about service, leadership, and citizenship through programs, exhibits, and events. For more information about the Battleship North Carolina, including visiting and ticketing information, visit www.battleshipnc.com or call 910-399-9100.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes, and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. At more than 100 sites across the state, the department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility, and strengthens community resiliency. For more information, please visit www.dncr.nc.gov.

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