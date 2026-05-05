The Future of Foodservice in the United Kingdom to 2030 | Transactions Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 1.2%, While Outlet Numbers Will Rise Modestly at a CAGR of 0.3%

Dublin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom - The Future of Foodservice to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides a thorough examination of the UK's foodservice market, offering detailed insights into the crucial issues affecting the industry. It serves as a vital tool for understanding consumer behaviors, market trends, and the performance of various foodservice channels within the UK's dynamic landscape.

Report Highlights:

Extensive consumer insights detailing need states and trends across the foodservice sector. The report includes consumer segmentation analysis and channel preference, all backed by robust market data and analytics covering occasions and locations.

Analysis of channel performance across both profit and cost sectors, with an evaluation of winning formats and the factors influencing their success or failure.

Focused exploration of four main profit channels-QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shops, and pubs, clubs & bars-addressing consumer profiles, motivations, offerings, locales, and future potential.

Performance reviews of major market players, highlighting how key industry participants cater to consumer demands and adapt to evolving market conditions, supported by case studies showcasing menu, service, and format innovations.

In 2025, the UK's for-profit foodservice sector achieved revenues totaling GBP100.4 billion ($129.3 billion), marking a CAGR of 19.2% from 2020 to 2025. Transaction volumes also experienced a significant uptick, with a CAGR of 9.8%, indicating an increase in consumer spending and a steady recovery in dining-out occasions. Pubs, clubs & bars emerged as the dominant channel in 2025, accounting for 28.5% of total sector sales, driven by the cultural significance of pubs as venues for social interaction. Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) followed closely, with a 22.1% market share as consumers leaned towards fast and economically appealing meal options.

Looking forward, the sector is projected to continue its growth trajectory at a slower pace, expected to achieve a CAGR of 3.3% from 2025 to 2030. Transactions are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 1.2%, while outlet numbers will rise modestly at a CAGR of 0.3% during the same timeframe.

Report Scope:

Macro context: Investigates broader economic and social trends impacting the foodservice sector, providing essential background for industry analysis.

Investigates broader economic and social trends impacting the foodservice sector, providing essential background for industry analysis. Profit sector channels: A detailed breakdown of grouped foodservice channels, including accommodation, leisure, restaurants, retail, travel, workplace, and pub, club & bar. Provides deep dives into QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shops, and pubs, clubs & bars focusing on channel performance, leading players, and consumer segment analysis. Each channel is explored through a 'who', 'why', 'what', and 'where' approach, concluding with future performance drivers.

A detailed breakdown of grouped foodservice channels, including accommodation, leisure, restaurants, retail, travel, workplace, and pub, club & bar. Provides deep dives into QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shops, and pubs, clubs & bars focusing on channel performance, leading players, and consumer segment analysis. Each channel is explored through a 'who', 'why', 'what', and 'where' approach, concluding with future performance drivers. Cost sector channels: An overview of grouped channels such as education, healthcare, military, and welfare services representing state foodservice operators, and an analysis of historical and projected growth trends.

Reasons to Buy:

Forecast data for the foodservice market from 2025 to 2030 enable strategic decisions by identifying emerging and declining markets.

Consumer segmentation insights across major channels-QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shops, and pubs, clubs & bars-help comprehend target demographic preferences and needs.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Report Guide

Executive Summary

Consumer Trends

Macroeconomic Context Macroeconomic Overview Trends Landscape and Consumer Behavior

Profit Sector Consumer Behavior Profit Sector Overview Profit Sector Metrics Value and Share by Channel Value Performance by Channel Outlet Dynamics by Channel Transaction Dynamics by Channel Operator Buying Volumes Performance by Channel Historic & Future Channel Performance Dynamics Outlet-Type & Owner-Type Growth Dynamics Profit Sector Analysis by Channel Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Overview Enablers and Inhibitors of Growth Leading Operators Challenger Profile Who? Why? What? Where? What Next? Full-Service Restaurant (FSR) Market Overview Enablers and Inhibitors of Growth Leading Operators Who? Why? What? Where? What Next? Coffee & Tea Shop Market Overview Enablers and Inhibitors of Growth Leading Operators Challenger Profile Who? Why? What? Where? What Next? Pub, Club & Bar Market Overview Enablers and Inhibitors of Growth Leading Operators Who? Why? What? Where? What Next?

Cost Sector Overview Cost Operator Trends - Historic & Future Growth Cost Operator Trends - Data & Channel Share Breakdown Cost Sector Analysis by Channel Education Growth Dynamics What Next? Healthcare Growth Dynamics What Next? Military & Civil Defense Growth Dynamics What Next? Welfare & Services Growth Dynamics What Next?

Appendix Channel Definitions Key Components - Market Intelligence About the Analyst



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

McDonald's

Greggs

Yum! Brands

Domino's Pizza

Nando's

PizzaExpress (Hony Capital)

Wagamama (The Restaurant Group)

Pizza Hut (Yum! Brands)

Whitbread Group

The Azzurri Group

Starbucks

Costa Coffee (The Coca-Cola Company)

Caffe Nero

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

SSP Group

Stonegate Group

Greene King

Heineken UK (Star Pubs)

JD Wetherspoon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpnhvu