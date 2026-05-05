2026 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Report: Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Growth Forecast to 2036

Dublin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report highlights the significant role these devices play in ocular surgery. Used primarily in anterior segment surgeries, they are integral in maintaining intraocular space, reducing complications like corneal edema, and speeding up recovery times. OVDs, consisting of sodium hyaluronate, chondroitin sulphate, or hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, are particularly crucial in cataract procedures, ensuring stable ocular pressure and preventing iris prolapse.

The comprehensive market model, covering 39 countries, provides a detailed analysis bolstered by accurate data sources and robust methodologies. It includes epidemiology-based indications with intervention volumes and offers insights into value, volume, product usage, average selling prices, market size, and company share/rank analysis. The model is a goldmine of information for industry players, featuring both qualitative insights and quantitative data.

Key Features of the Market Model:

Insightful review of industry trends.

Annualized market revenue and outlook from 2015 to 2036.

Granular data on interventions, units, pricing, and market values by segment.

Global, regional, and country-specific insights for a nuanced understanding of market dynamics.

SWOT analysis and competitive dynamics of the Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market.

The report delves into the healthcare systems, reimbursement policies, and medtech regulatory landscapes of countries like the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan, among others. It leverages primary and real-world data sources, including government procedure databases and proprietary online databases, for accurate market analysis.

Countries covered: Detailed insights are provided for nations like the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Brazil, and India, among others.

Report Scope

This market model is a vital resource for CMO executives, procurement officers, and private equity investors. It aids in strategic planning, supplier selection, and investment decision-making. The model provides unique insights that facilitate understanding of market trends, key companies, and competitive landscapes.

Benefits of Purchasing:

Inform your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by reviewing pipeline products.

Understand the trends driving the OVD market and shape business strategies accordingly.

Drive revenue by identifying key trends and emerging technologies.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by analyzing market leaders.

Identify emerging players and develop counterstrategies for competitive advantage.

Track global and country-specific device sales from 2015 to 2036.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying opportunities for consolidations and strategic partnerships.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Bausch & Lomb Inc

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc

Alcon Inc

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd

Aurolab

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zazvs1

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