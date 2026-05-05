Xulon Press Announces the Release of “Don’t Let It Go Unspoken,” a Poetry Collection Focused on Inspiring Community and Positive Change

Statesville, NC, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press, a leading Christian self-publisher, announces the release of Don't Let It Go Unspoken: Words to Inspire, Motivate, and Encourage, a new poetry collection by Sherry McKinnon Barnes centered on themes of compassion, service, and community impact. Author Sherry McKinnon Barnes calls readers to help improve the world in which we live in Don't Let It Go Unspoken: Words to Inspire, Motivate, and Encourage ($27.49, paperback, 9798868530241; $9.99, e-book, 9798868530258).

Don't Let It Go UNSPOKEN - Words to Inspire, Motivate, and Encourage

In this collection of powerful poems, Barnes encourages readers to start thinking more of others and less of themselves. She believes that all people have a calling to make changes for the better, and it starts by moving forward to help others.

"I just want to shine a light and be a beacon of love and hope in others life. I want people to know that no matter where you are currently in life there is better waiting for you,” said Barnes.

Sherry McKinnon Barnes is currently on a journey through her writings to enforce positive changes. She has a heart and passion for young people and as she sees more danger and harm come to them, she is driven to continue to create resources to encourage and empower them to better choices.

Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Don't Let It Go Unspoken: Words to Inspire, Motivate, and Encourage is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

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Website: sherrymckinnonbarnes.com