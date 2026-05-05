Xulon Press Announces Release of Supernatural Redemption: The Puppet Master, a Thriller Exploring Spiritual Conflict and Real-World Struggles

Racine, WI, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press, a leading Christian self-publisher, announced today the release of Supernatural Redemption: The Puppet Master, a new fictional thriller that explores the intersection of supernatural conflict and real-world challenges including addiction, abuse, and marital strain. Author Hedy CharKaye captivates readers with a creatively written fictional thriller with a spiritual twist in Supernatural Redemption: The Puppet Master ($28.99, paperback, 9798868530722; $9.99, e-book, 9798868530739).

Supernatural Redemption - The Puppet Master

Hedy CharKaye’s spellbinding fictional story captures the essence of an unseen paradigm of the spirit world. Readers will follow main character, Amara, a Washington state resident who is drawn into supernatural and paranormal events. Amara’s life is a continuous struggle between good and evil entities, serious potential threats to her marriage with Ben, a relationship compromised by alcohol, drugs, and abuse. As Amara desperately tries to cope with demons and move beyond the potentially dangerous and unspoken reality of the paranormal, her friend, neighbor and confidant, Jenna, is credited for helping her survive. Jenna, raised in New Orleans, is no stranger to demonic forces. Will Jenna succeed with helping Amara gain control and overcome the demonic entities? Readers may relate to Amara’s story of feeling powerless against manipulation of others and see there is potential to gain back control over life.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Hedy CharKaye said “I have a masters in Behavioral Health, worked in the profession of addiction and possess a broad understanding of the supernatural and paranormal. With a 30 year practice as a registered nurse, I respect scientific studies, but also believe in the control of positive and negative spiritual influences causing one's demise or resolution.”

Hedy CharKaye holds a master’s degree in Behavioral Health in addition to a 30-year career as a registered nurse. The author was raised by a father who not only had a broad understanding of the supernatural and the paranormal, but he also held a strong belief in the God of the Universe. When not writing, the author enjoys studying medical research, writing research papers, athletic activities, and working out at the gym.

Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Supernatural Redemption: The Puppet Master is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Hedy CharKaye

Email: hcharlyk.klinger [at] gmail.com

Phone Number: (920) 248-1121