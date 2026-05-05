The Matcha Tokyo Brings Premium Japanese Matcha Culture to Toronto’s Ossington Strip with First Canadian Location Opening May 16

Toronto, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto’s Ossington strip will welcome a globally recognized premium matcha brand as The Matcha Tokyo makes its Canadian debut on May 16, 2026 at 11am. Located at 139 Ossington Ave., the opening marks a significant milestone for the internationally expanding Japanese café concept, known for its commitment to authentic, organic matcha and refined, minimalist design. To mark the occasion, an ambassador from The Matcha Tokyo in Japan will be on-site as a guest master tea artisan, preparing and serving matcha for guests throughout opening day.

True premium matcha begins with first harvest, shade grown leaves sourced directly from renowned regions in Japan such as Uji and Kagoshima, which are carefully processed into tencha and stone ground into an ultra fine, vibrant green powder. This meticulous approach preserves high levels of L theanine, resulting in a naturally sweet, smooth, and deeply umami rich flavour with minimal bitterness.

This philosophy is central to The Matcha Tokyo, a Japan founded brand established in 2018 with a focus on reintroducing matcha in its purest form. Rooted in traditional Japanese tea culture and reimagined for modern lifestyles, the brand sources organic, pesticide free matcha directly from trusted farms in regions such as Kagoshima and Uji, overseeing every stage of production from soil preparation and cultivation to harvesting and processing to ensure complete quality control and authenticity. Only first flush leaves are selected for their vibrant colour and gently processed to preserve their natural integrity, resulting in a refined, balanced flavour profile that can be enjoyed on its own. By bridging heritage with a contemporary lifestyle approach, The Matcha Tokyo presents matcha not just as a beverage, but as a daily ritual grounded in authenticity, craftsmanship, and intentional living.

The Ossington location places the brand within one of Toronto’s most culturally influential neighbourhoods - an area known for its concentration of independent cafés, curated retail, and design-forward spaces. This setting aligns with the brand’s ethos, attracting a consumer who values both product integrity and elevated experience.

Spanning approximately 1,200 square feet with seating for 14, the space reflects traditional Japanese minimalism through natural materials, clean lines, and a calming, neutral palette. Wood, stone, and stainless steel elements create a serene yet modern environment designed to enhance the ritual of matcha.

“The Matcha Tokyo is about creating a moment of pause in everyday life,” says Kristina Bura, Director and Owner of the Toronto location. “We wanted to bring something to the city that feels both grounded in tradition and relevant to how people live today. Simple, intentional, and quietly elevated.”

The menu focuses on core matcha offerings including straight matcha, matcha lattes, and desserts, alongside hojicha-based beverages. Signature items include the matcha latte, soft serve, and hojicha latte, with a Toronto-exclusive nama matcha chocolate basque cheesecake. In addition to beverages and desserts, the café will offer retail products such as packaged teas, matcha for home use, traditional utensils, and branded merchandise.

Founded in Tokyo in 2018, The Matcha Tokyo has grown to over 55 locations globally across Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the UAE, with further expansion underway. The Toronto opening represents the brand’s first step into the Canadian market, with long-term plans to expand into other major cities.

The café will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., operating as a walk-in concept.

For more information, visit https://thematchatokyo.ca/ or follow along on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thematchatokyo.ca/.









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