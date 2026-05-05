UAE Defense Market Outlook 2026-2031 | Identify Investment Prospects Through Detailed Trend Analysis Over the Next Five Years

Dublin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Defense Market - Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides extensive insights into the forecasted market size and growth rate over the next five years. It covers a thorough industry analysis, identifying market drivers, notable technological trends, and challenges for participants, while offering critical insights into factors likely to influence future military platform demand.

Historically, the UAE has ramped up defense spending, largely due to involvement in the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen against the Houthi rebels. Despite retracting most forces from Yemen, the UAE plans continued investments to bolster defense and power projection abilities, fortifying its diplomatic and international standing. Conventional threats, notably from Iran, mandate sustained defense investment.

In 2026, the UAE's defense budget is expected to reach $27.2 billion, with a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2026. Projected growth during 2026-2031 places the defense budget at $39.4 billion by the end of the period. The defense acquisition budget is seen growing from $7.5 billion in 2026 to $10 billion in 2031, with a CAGR of 6.4%.

Key Highlights:

Defense spending drivers include the modernization of armed forces and capability for counter-insurgency in the Middle East and Africa.

Segments like military fixed-wing aircraft, missiles, and land vehicles dominate the defense market.

Ongoing procurements include Rafale-F4 jets, Cheongung II air defense systems, and Rabdan 8x8 vehicles.

Report Scope:

Defense Budget Assessment: Includes defense budgeting, forecasts, and expenditure drivers.

Includes defense budgeting, forecasts, and expenditure drivers. Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Explores doctrine, alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and influencing factors.

Explores doctrine, alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and influencing factors. Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: Discusses procurement policy, market entry, key procurement bodies, and major deals.

Discusses procurement policy, market entry, key procurement bodies, and major deals. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities: Evaluates sector attractiveness and defense segment values.

Evaluates sector attractiveness and defense segment values. Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics: Examines platform import/export trends from 2016 to 2024.

Examines platform import/export trends from 2016 to 2024. Defense Platform Acquisitions: Provides an overview of defense acquisitions by value and procurement schedules.

Provides an overview of defense acquisitions by value and procurement schedules. Fleet Size: Details the fleet sizes and acquisition details of the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Details the fleet sizes and acquisition details of the Army, Air Force, and Navy. Competitive Landscape: Profiles main defense firms, recent contracts, and financial results.

Reasons to Buy:

Identify investment prospects through detailed trend analysis over the next five years.

Understand demand drivers for different defense segments and identify market opportunities.

Enhance market comprehension regarding trends, demand drivers, and technological developments.

Recognize key threats and opportunities for revenue growth in the UAE defense market.

Allocate resources to ongoing government defense programs.

Inform business strategies based on competitive landscape analysis, including insights into key providers.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ice28d

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