Skills/Compétences Canada Thanks Presenting Sponsors of SCNC 2026

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) is proud to thank UA Canada, Cenovus, Air Canada, the Government of Ontario and the Government of Canada for their commitment as Presenting Sponsors of the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC). Their generous support makes it possible for SCC to bring the event to Toronto from May 27 to 30 at Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place, and to connect thousands of young Canadians with career opportunities in the skilled trades and technologies.

“The support of our Presenting Sponsors is instrumental to the success of this event. UA, Cenovus, Air Canada, and the Governments of Ontario and Canada are making meaningful investments in Canada’s future workforce, and we are proud to welcome them as partners at SCNC Toronto 2026,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada.

Thanks to the support of these partners, SCNC 2026 will bring together more than 500 of Canada’s top young Competitors to showcase their skills across more than 40 Skill Areas. Labour groups, industry partners, government officials, educators and the public will gather at Enercare Centre to cheer on competitors and take part in a range of experiences, including Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities.

Each Presenting Sponsor will have a presence at SCNC, engaging with student visitors and Competitors throughout the event. Sponsors will also participate in SCC’s live stream broadcast and present Competitors with medals at the Closing Ceremony.

Demand for skilled trade workers in Canada continues to grow. According to the BuildForce Canada 2025–2034 Outlook, the construction industry alone will need to hire more than 380,500 workers by 2034 to keep pace with demand and replace retiring workers. The Government of Canada also reports that the sector could see more than 410,000 job openings by 2033. Events like SCNC play a vital role in inspiring young Canadians to explore careers in the skilled trades and technologies, helping to build the next generation of a strong, skilled workforce.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with partner Skills Canada organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member Organization of WorldSkills.

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Media Contact : Michèle Rogerson, Skills/Compétences Canada, micheler@skillscanada.com , T. 613-266-4771.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ada9f78-20cc-4a34-b2ed-3840e7ff08c3