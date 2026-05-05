Sutures Market Report 2026-2036: Pipeline Insights, Innovation Trends, Competitive Intelligence, and Global Sales Data to Optimize Strategy and Revenue

Dublin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sutures Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive insights into the quantitative and qualitative trends within the wound care management sector. Sutures, essential for tissue repair post-surgery, are manufactured as absorbable and non-absorbable types and categorized further into knotted and knotless varieties.

The surge in surgical interventions, driven by an aging global population, is a primary driver in this market. Absorbable sutures, derived from both natural and synthetic materials, are utilized for internal tissues due to their temporary nature and body absorption capabilities. Non-absorbable sutures serve more extensive, slower-healing wounds, offering long-term support until complete healing.

The report encompasses 39 countries with color-coded, fully-sourced market models, featuring epidemiology-based indications and intervention volumes. It includes an interactive Excel tool covering values, volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size, and company share data, enriched with qualitative insights from analysts.

Key Inclusions of the Market Model:

In-depth review of industry trends and forecasts from 2015 to 2036, providing annualized market revenue data.

Market data on units, average selling prices, and values.

Global, Regional, and Country-Level Insights:

Detailed qualitative information on global trends, dissected to reveal regional nuances and specific country insights.

A comprehensive SWOT analysis of the sutures market.

Insights into competitive dynamics and emerging trends.

This model offers a strategic perspective on the healthcare system, revealing key market dynamics such as reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape. It includes:

Country-specific healthcare overviews.

Distinct reimbursement policies and medtech regulatory insights.

Leveraging robust methodologies and diverse data sources, the model provides an accurate market overview. It incorporates both demand- and supply-side primary sources, including Key Opinion Leaders and real-world data from government procedure, hospital purchasing, and proprietary databases.

Countries Covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, and Chile.

Report Scope

Designed for CMO executives, sourcing and procurement professionals, and private equity investors, this model provides unparalleled insights into the sutures marketplace. It supports strategic planning, supplier management, and investment evaluation by highlighting market trends, forecasting device sales, and showcasing opportunities for consolidations and partnerships.

Reasons to Buy:

Formulate in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by reviewing pipeline products and identifying key companies.

Develop business strategies informed by market-shaping trends.

Boost revenues by understanding innovations in sutures technology and market dynamics.

Craft competitive sales and marketing strategies by analyzing market leaders' company shares.

Spot emerging players with strong portfolios to devise competitive counter-strategies.

Monitor device sales in global and specific country markets from 2015 to 2036.

Identify market segments with potential for strategic investments and partnerships.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Arthrex Inc

Ethicon Inc

Medtronic Plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Peters Surgical

Gunze Ltd

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd

Assut Medical Sarl

Healthium MedTech Ltd

Smith & Nephew Plc

DemeTECH Corp

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxqg4k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.