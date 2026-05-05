Bahrain Construction Market Report 2026: Budget Allocation Set to Boost Construction Growth Despite High Costs

Dublin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bahrain Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Bahrain is poised for steady growth, with projections indicating a 3.5% increase in real terms by 2025. This expansion is driven by both public and private sector investments in key areas such as industrial, commercial, and energy construction projects. As per the Central Informatics Organization of Bahrain (CIO), the construction sector witnessed a value-add growth of 4.4% year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2025, following a 2.7% YoY increase in Q2 and a 5.4% growth in Q1 2025.

Looking ahead to 2026, significant growth is anticipated, bolstered by the State Budget FY2026, which outlines a total public expenditure of BHD8.9 billion ($23.7 billion). Of this, BHD4.5 billion ($12.1 billion) is earmarked for FY2026. Nonetheless, challenges such as high wage costs and declining construction loans might impede this growth. According to the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), outstanding loans and advances to the construction and real estate sector decreased by 4.7% YoY in the first 11 months of 2025, after a 2.7% decline in 2024.

Between 2027 and 2030, the industry is expected to achieve an average annual growth rate of 5%, spurred by investments in transport infrastructure and renewable energy projects, in alignment with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030. This long-term strategic initiative includes the BHD11.3 billion ($30.1 billion) Strategic Projects Plan, announced in October 2021, entailing 22 national infrastructure projects. Key developments involve the construction of five new cities and the implementation of the National Renewable Energy Action Plan (NREAP), targeting a 30% reduction in carbon emissions by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2060.

Moreover, the government aims to enhance the public transport system with a 184.2km monorail system by 2030 under the Integrated Public Transport Network program. This entails a BHD3 billion ($8 billion) investment, executed in four phases.

The report offers in-depth market analysis and insights into Bahrain's construction industry, featuring:

Prospective growth based on market, project type, and construction activity.

Insight into industry trends, issues, and an analysis of risks and opportunities.

Details of the mega-project pipeline, emphasizing development stages and primary participants.

Report Features:

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations with key growth drivers.

Sectoral segmentation (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy, and utilities) and subsector breakdowns.

Analysis and spending projections for major projects in the pipeline.

Listings of significant projects and leading contractors and consultants.

Reasons to Purchase:

Identify market opportunities with standardized valuation and forecasting techniques.

Assess potential growth on a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Grasp the latest industry and market trends.

Develop business strategies with expert insights.

Evaluate business risks, including regulatory and competitive challenges.

Analyze competitive risks and success factors.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2z4mkw

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