Thailand Construction Market Review 2021-2025 and Forecast 2026-2030: Trends, Challenges and Investment Opportunities

Dublin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Thailand is set to see significant growth, with projections indicating a 3.7% growth in real terms by 2026. This expansion is largely driven by substantial investments from both public and private sectors in renewable energy and infrastructure. Notably, foreign investment in Thailand reached THB276 billion in the first ten months of 2025, marking a remarkable 72% increase compared to the previous year.

The Bhumjaithai Party, now overseeing the Ministry of Transport, is poised to push forward over 15 mega-projects valued at approximately THB1.5 trillion ($42 billion). Among these is the ambitious "Land Bridge" project from Chumphon to Ranong, with a projected cost nearing THB1 trillion ($28 billion), aimed at boosting the southern economy.

Furthermore, significant developments are also planned within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), including an entertainment complex without a casino, covering over 800 hectares and valued at more than THB300 billion. Added to this are proposed constructions of a Disneyland theme park and a sports complex within the EEC, with investments valued at THB200 billion and over THB100 billion ($2.8 billion) respectively.

Looking ahead to the forecast period, the sector is anticipated to grow at an average annual rate of 4.3% from 2027 to 2030, spurred by investments in tourism alongside public-private partnerships in transportation and industrial development. The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) reported robust performance in 2025, showcasing investment levels surpassing THB15.32 trillion ($428.6 billion) and creating over a million jobs. This reflects strong investor confidence in key industries like automotive, electronics, metals, chemicals, and plastics.

In 2026, IEAT's "Green & Digital Innovation" strategy is set to promote low-carbon eco-industrial estates, with digital and infrastructure expansion projects like Phase 3 of the Map Ta Phut Industrial Port, along with incentives such as two-year free land rent in strategic zones to attract new investors. This strategic move is expected to drive demand for factory buildings, warehouses, transport infrastructure, and port facilities while enhancing growth in sustainable construction practices.

The report offers detailed insights into the Thai construction industry, including:

Growth prospects categorized by market, project type, and construction activity.

Critical analysis of industry trends and issues, identifying key risks and opportunities.

A comprehensive review of the mega-project pipeline focusing on development stages and key participants.

Report Scope:

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry, highlighting key growth drivers.

Sector-wise segmentation (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional, and residential) and subsector breakdowns.

Details on development stages and projected spending on existing pipeline projects.

Listings of major projects, and details of leading contractors and consultants.

Reasons to Buy:

Identify and capitalize on market opportunities using standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with extensive time-series data forecasts.

Gain insights into the latest industry and market trends.

Develop and validate business strategies with actionable insights.

Evaluate business risks, including cost, regulatory, and competitive pressures.

Analyze competitive risks and success factors.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4kh0h3

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