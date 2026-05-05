Cloudera Launches Workflow Data Fabric Zero Copy Connector for ServiceNow

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, announced today at ServiceNow's Knowledge26 conference the availability of a Workflow Data Fabric Zero Copy Connector for ServiceNow, a new integration that seamlessly connects hybrid data lakehouses with intelligent workflows to enable secure, real-time autonomous AI execution, without the need for costly data duplication.

As organizations race to operationalize AI, many are running into a fundamental barrier: their data. Despite strong investment and clear strategies, most enterprises still struggle to access, integrate, and govern data across fragmented environments. In fact, nearly 8 in 10 organizations say their AI initiatives are hindered by incomplete data access. This disconnect is driving demand for new architectures that eliminate data movement and bring AI directly to where data resides.

The connector allows enterprises to query data directly where it already lives, eliminating traditional data movement requirements while maintaining strict security and governance standards. By eliminating the “data movement tax,” organizations can bypass data movement pipelines, reduce costs, and avoid redundant storage while keeping sensitive data (PII, PHI, PCI) secure within protected hybrid environments and compliant with regulations like the EU AI Act, DORA, and HIPAA.

“Enterprises cannot scale autonomous AI without being able to prove why decisions are made,” said Leo Brunnick, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. “Without this traceability, organizations cannot safely deploy AI agents or meet regulatory demands. This is especially critical for Chief Information Security Officers, Chief Data Officers, and Chief AI Officers, who carry the risk, security, and compliance burden as AI moves from pilot to production-scale operations.”

“Cloudera plays a critical role in breaking down data silos by bringing enterprise data into a single, governed platform where it’s already curated, processed, and trusted,” said Pramod Mahadevan, VP, Data & Analytics Product Ecosystem at ServiceNow. “By leveraging those high-quality insights, we’re able to drive intelligent automation and workflows, enabling closed-loop remediation that helps organizations quickly identify, address, and resolve issues with greater efficiency and confidence on the ServiceNow AI Platform.”

This collaboration builds on a strong, established partnership, with ServiceNow joining Cloudera’s partner AI ecosystem in 2025 . Extending this partnership, the new Workflow Data Fabric Zero Copy Connector for ServiceNow enables enterprises to link every AI-driven action back to its source data—without moving sensitive information. As the first-to-market connector delivering hybrid-native, true zero-copy AI governance integrated with ServiceNow, organizations can operationalize AI at scale with the control, compliance, and trust required for production environments.

Learn more about Cloudera’s Workflow Data Fabric Zero Copy Connector for ServiceNow by downloading our recent white paper or stopping by Cloudera's booth at ServiceNow Knowledge26, #4514. Cloudera will be participating in sessions at Knowledge26 including Fuel ServiceNow AI Agents with Zero Copy Data at 3pm on Tuesday, May 5, and Cloudera Enterprise Data Meets ServiceNow AI for Agentic Workflow at 2:30pm on Thursday, May 7.

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only hybrid data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world’s largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 80 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

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Contact

Jess Hohn-Cabana

cloudera@v2comms.com