Canadian Soccer Standout Cloey Uddenberg and Team Physician Dr. Kevin Asem Join Lung Health Foundation’s National Push to Keep Kids with Asthma in the Game

As soccer surges across Canada, new Play Prepared campaign empowers families, coaches, and communities with real-world guidance that works on and off the field

TORONTO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With nearly one million children and youth in Canada living with asthma, many families still worry that sports may be off-limits. A new national campaign from the Lung Health Foundation (LHF), is working to change that – starting on the sideline.

Launched May 1 for Asthma Awareness Month and on World Asthma Day today, PlayPrepared.ca is a practical, parent-coach-and-community-focused initiative designed to help kids with asthma stay active, confident, and fully involved in sport.

The premise is straightforward: with the right preparation, education, and support, most children with asthma can participate fully – and thrive.

Soccer remains Canada’s most popular youth sport, followed by basketball and hockey. At the same time, an estimated 76% of youth coaches are unpaid volunteers, many of them parents with little or no medical training. That gap between responsibility and resources is where Play Prepared steps in.

According to Dr. Kevin Asem, team physician for Canada Soccer Men's U-17/U-20 teams and one of Lung Health Foundation’s Play Prepared Ambassadors, “there are instances where an athlete of any age has an underlying condition that they simply aren’t aware of. Those are cases where early awareness – from a coach, a parent, or someone on the sideline – can make all the difference.”

“Too often, uncertainty or fear leads to kids sitting out when they don’t have to,” says Lung Health Foundation President & CEO Jessica Buckley. “With an asthma action plan, access to medication, and informed adults on hand, most children with asthma can continue to take part in the sports they love.”

At the centre of the campaign is a suite of practical tools for coaches, parents and community organizations, including a new Coach’s Quick Reference Guide designed to take the guesswork out of supporting children with asthma on the field. The guide, alongside a central online hub at PlayPrepared.ca offers clear, easy-to-follow guidance on recognizing symptoms, responding quickly, and building supportive team environments.

Canadian professional soccer player of AFC Toronto Cloey Uddenberg has also teamed up with Lung Health Foundation as an Ambassador of Play Prepared and knows firsthand how much that support matters.

Diagnosed with asthma at nine, just as she entered competitive soccer, Uddenberg faced early challenges managing symptoms during games and training.

“For me, it showed up when I was pushing myself,” she says. “It took time to figure out what worked, but I had coaches and parents who stayed calm, helped me manage it, and never made me feel like I had to stop playing.”

That support proved critical.

“With the right management – having my inhaler ready, an asthma action plan in place, and people around me who understood – I gained confidence,” says Uddenberg. “Preparation makes all the difference.”

Uddenberg is encouraging coaches, parents, and communities across the country to take a proactive approach. “Know which players have asthma. Know where their inhalers are. When you’re prepared, you’re not just keeping kids protected; you’re giving them the confidence to perform.”

The campaign also underscores the importance of team culture. Children with asthma should feel supported without being singled out or limited.

“When a player is struggling, they don’t need panic; they need support,” she says. Recognizing the signs early and responding calmly changes everything.”

Adds Dr. Asem: “Soccer is an endurance sport, and lung health awareness is an area that genuinely needs to be brought to people’s attention. I haven’t seen national public campaigns that connect sport participation and asthma risk for the general population and there is real value in creating something that brings attention to the subject.”

The campaign also emphasizes creating an inclusive team culture -- one where kids with asthma are treated no differently, supported confidently, and encouraged to stay fully engaged.

As Canada gears up for major international soccer events and youth participation in the sport continues to rise, the campaign’s timing is deliberate.

“Excitement around the sport is growing, and every child should feel they belong on that field,” expresses Uddenberg. “Asthma shouldn’t hold them back.”

Some key guidance for coaches:

Identify players with asthma before the season starts

Understand each player’s asthma action plans

Always keep inhalers accessible at all times

Watch for early warning signs like, coughing wheezing, or unusual fatigue

Adjust activity when needed, and communicate clearly

Encourage hydration

Build a team culture rooted in support and inclusion





Every asthma case is unique. Consult your healthcare provider before making changes to your routine.

Parents, coaches, and communities can access all campaign resources, including the Coach’s Quick Reference Guide, at PlayPrepared.ca.

About Lung Health Foundation

The Lung Health Foundation, formerly the Ontario Lung Association, has been working to improve the lung health of Canadians for more than 100 years. As the national leader in lung health, the organization supports and empowers individuals living with lung disease through community programs, research, education, and advocacy. Its work helps build a healthier future for Canadians affected by lung conditions and their caregivers.

Follow LHF on social media: Instagram: @lunghealthfoundation; Facebook: lunghealthfoundation; X (formerly Twitter): @LungHealthFdn.

For further information or to arrange interviews:

CONTACT:

Rob Bailey

Email: rbailey@brandstandpr.com

Phone: 201-819-1134

Margo Rapport

Email: margo@margorapport.com

Phone: 416-895-5672

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