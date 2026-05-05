Company announcement no. 14 – 26

05 May 2026

NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q1 2026



The interim report for Q1 2026 is enclosed.

In connection with publication of the results for Q1 2026, a conference call will be hosted on 06 May 2026 at 10:00 AM CEST.

The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG’s website; investor.ntg.com.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations and press:

Sebastian Rosborg,

Head of Investor Relations

+45 42 12 80 99

Sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com

ir@ntg.com|press@ntg.com

Attachments

NTG interim report Q1 2026

Attachments