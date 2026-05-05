Company announcement no. 14 – 26
05 May 2026
NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q1 2026
The interim report for Q1 2026 is enclosed.
In connection with publication of the results for Q1 2026, a conference call will be hosted on 06 May 2026 at 10:00 AM CEST.
The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG’s website; investor.ntg.com.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
|Investor relations and press:
Sebastian Rosborg,
Head of Investor Relations
+45 42 12 80 99
Sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com
ir@ntg.com|press@ntg.com
Attachments
NTG interim report Q1 2026
Attachments