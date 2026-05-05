WellSpan Health opens Carlisle hospital, expanding emergency care in a growing Cumberland County corridor

York, Pa., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Health has officially opened WellSpan Carlisle Hospital, strengthening access to emergency and inpatient care for residents of Cumberland County as population growth continues to reshape the region’s health care needs.

The Carlisle location is the third new hospital WellSpan has opened in early 2026, following recent openings near Newberry and Shrewsbury. Together, the new facilities represent a systemwide effort to bring hospital‑based care closer to where people live and work, particularly in fast‑growing communities.

“Cumberland County is changing quickly, and access to timely emergency care needs to keep pace,” said Niki Hinckle, senior vice president of WellSpan Health’s West Region. “Our patients have asked for more access to WellSpan's high-quality care and we’ve listened. We’re proud to now offer a hospital option in Carlisle, closer to where our patients live and work.”

Located just off Interstate 81 at the corner of Sprint Drive and Walnut Bottom Road, WellSpan Carlisle Hospital offers 24/7 emergency care and inpatient services in a modern, small‑format design. The hospital includes a full‑service emergency department and 10 inpatient beds, allowing clinicians to evaluate, treat and admit patients efficiently in a more navigable setting.

Projected population growth is expected to outpace the supply of providers in several key specialties in this part of Central Pennsylvania. Central Cumberland County alone is projected to grow more than 4 percent by 2027, with residents age 65 and older representing the fastest‑growing segment of the population.

“This hospital was intentionally designed to meet the needs we see coming — not just today, but years from now,” said Dan Hernandez, vice president of WellSpan’s neighborhood hospitals. “By combining emergency care with focused inpatients services in this unique and more efficient model, we can deliver faster care without sacrificing quality.”

The Carlisle campus will continue to expand in the coming months with construction of an adjacent ambulatory surgery center and medical office building. The surgery center will include four operating rooms and support a range of outpatient procedures, including hernia repairs, tumor removals and biopsies, supported by on‑site imaging and laboratory services.

In addition, primary care and specialty practices will be consolidated on the campus to create a single, convenient destination for care. WellSpan Internal Medicine – Wilson Street and WellSpan Family Medicine – Carlisle will relocate to the site, joining expanded specialty services such as neuroscience and plastic surgery. Cardiology, ENT and urology services will continue nearby on Alexander Spring Road.

WellSpan emphasized local partnerships in developing the Carlisle hospital, with many construction partners based in the surrounding community, including Alexander Butz Construction, DeRock Electric, Frey Lutz, Houck and Smucker Company.

At a time when hospitals across the country are scaling back services, WellSpan’s investment in three new hospitals underscores its commitment to maintaining access to care across Central Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland.

“WellSpan Carlisle Hospital reflects a different approach to hospital care — one that’s focused on access, efficiency and the patient experience,” Hernandez said. “We’re proud to bring this model to Cumberland County and to be part of this community’s future.”

WellSpan Carlisle Hospital provides diagnostic services including laboratory testing, X‑ray, CT and ultrasound and treats common emergency conditions such as injuries, infections, burns and falls.

For more information about WellSpan’s acute care hospitals, visit www.WellSpan.org/Hospitals.

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