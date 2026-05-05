CORRECTION: GenEmbryomics and Genomic Prediction Launch XGEN PGT-X™

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORRECTION NOTICE: The press release issued by GenEmbryomics Limited on 30 April 2026, titled “GenEmbryomics and Genomic Prediction Launch XGEN PGT-X™ - Embryo Genome Sequencing for USD$499,” was distributed without any approval from Genomic Prediction, Inc.

The release has been withdrawn at the request of Genomic Prediction.

Statements and positions attributed to Genomic Prediction in the original release had not received any sign-off, and should be disregarded. Genomic Prediction is not a distributor of PGT-X, and does not endorse PGT-X. Genomic Prediction is not partnered with GenEmbryomics or XGEN, either as an accredited delivery partner, or in any other way. The two entities have no agreement to co-launch any product. Genomic Prediction furthermore does not endorse the other claims made in the aforementioned press release, including the quote misattributed to Genomic Prediction's CEO, Laurent Tellier.

We regret the misinformation and inconvenience caused to Genomic Prediction and its stakeholders.