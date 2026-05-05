$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Is Investigating The Merger—CZNL, HLX, APLS, and SLNO

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

Citizens National Corporation (OTCID: CZNL) related to its sale to Peoples Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Citizens National shareholders are expected to receive 2.10 common shares of Peoples and cash in the amount of $8.00 per share.



Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/citizens-national-corporation/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) related to its merger with Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Helix shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.



Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/helix-energy-solutions-group-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) related to its sale to Biogen, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Apellis shareholders are expected to receive $41.00 per share in cash and a non-transferable contingent value right for the right to receive two payments of $2.00 per share each, contingent on certain annual global net sales thresholds being met for SYFOVRE.



ACT NOW. The Tender Offer expires on May 13, 2026.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/apellis-pharmaceuticals-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) related to its sale to Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Soleno shareholders are expected to receive $53.00 per share in cash.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for May 15, 2026.

Click here for more info https://monteverdelaw.com/case/soleno-therapeutics-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?



About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341