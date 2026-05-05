Mojo Rising Media Launches Digital Publishing Platform for Spiritual Wellness Toolkits by Founder Cari Roy

New Orleans, LOUISIANA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojo Rising Media announced today the launch of its digital publishing platform offering structured spiritual wellness toolkits designed to support personal development, emotional resilience, and intuitive growth. Founded by New Orleans-based practitioner Cari Roy, the company introduces a series of digital bundles that combine educational content, guided workbooks, planning tools, and audio meditations, translating more than four decades of professional experience into accessible, self-guided resources for a global audience.

Mojo Rising Media Logo

A third-generation practitioner whose unique lineage includes spiritualists and master astrologers, Roy is a trusted advisor for a diverse global clientele since 1985. From CEOs to stay at home moms, celebrities to skeptics and all walks in between, she has accumulated her over 10,000 hours to hone her skills to mastery and earn her cred. With the launch of Mojo Rising Media, she introduces a new way for seekers to connect with "the eternal truths we all share" through three curated digital bundles: Awaken Your Intuition, Finding Forward and Plenty.

"I believe life is a great adventure but many folks have misplaced their map.” says Cari Roy. "My passion is to help others align with their mission and reclaim their power. My purpose is to provide clarity, connection and comfort. Mojo Rising Media allows me to offer tangible, actionable information that people can use to create happiness, peace and fulfillment on their own terms from anywhere in the world".

The Mojo Rising Media Launch Suites

Each "Digital Sanctuary" bundle is a comprehensive soul-care kit containing an ebook, a guided workbook, a 30-day planner and a high-fidelity MP3 meditation:

Awaken Your Intuition: Based on Roy’s 2024 book, this suite empowers women to stop fearing their natural gifts and start "reading the room" with absolute clarity.

Finding Forward: Focused on the spiritual path through grieving, this bundle provides the rituals and coping tools necessary to maintain a connection with loved ones, affirming that "Love Is Eternal".

Plenty: A transformative guide to abundance that helps users clear scarcity stories and align their energy with the "everyday magic" of manifesting prosperity.

About Cari Roy & Mojo Rising Media

Cari Roy is a New Orleans-based metaphysical authority with over 40 years of professional experience reading 25,000 + clients to date. A frequent expert voice in documentaries, print and broadcast media, she serves as an engaging ambassador for New Orleans’ spiritual culture. Mojo Rising Media is her latest venture, dedicated to the mission to Enlighten, Encourage and Empower.

New Orleans Psychic Medium Cari Roy

About Mojo Rising Media

Founded by Cari Roy, New Orleans’ most accurate and empathic psychic medium & astrologer, Mojo Rising Media is a digital publishing powerhouse dedicated to the mission - Enlighten, Encourage, and Empower. Drawing upon Roy’s 40 years of professional reading experience and a third generation spiritual lineage, this brand translates esoteric wisdom into practical, high-impact digital toolkits - including ebooks, workbooks, planners and meditations - designed for women seeking clarity, hope, and purpose.

Press Inquiries

Marilyn Le Manche

sales@mojorisingmedia.com

877-774-6652/504-942-5545

https://mojorisingmedia.com