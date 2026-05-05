INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against FS KKR Capital Corp. (“FS KKR Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FSK). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding FS KKR Capital’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) FS KKR Capital overstated the effectiveness of its portfolio restructuring efforts for its nonaccrual companies; (2) FS KKR Capital overstated the valuation of its portfolio investments and/or overstated the effectiveness of the Company’s portfolio valuation process; and (3) FS KKR Capital overstated the durability of its quarterly distribution strategy.

If you purchased FS KKR Capital shares between May 8, 2024 and February 25, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/fs-kkr-capital/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 6, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com