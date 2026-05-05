AI Trading Bots Gain Traction in Crypto and Stock Markets as DdbuShen Launches Its Full-Automation Investment Platform(2026)

New York, NY, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zurich，As financial markets continue to move at breakneck speed, a growing number of investors are embracing AI quant trading trading to sharpen execution speed and decision-making precision. Today, DdbuShen announces the expansion of its fully automated investing platform, introducing a strategy-led AI trading system built to support participation in both cryptocurrency and equity markets.





Industry observations show that in periods of high volatility, manual trading increasingly struggles to keep pace with the velocity of data processing and trade execution. Consequently, AI trading bots and algorithmic systems are rapidly becoming essential tools for today’s retail and institutional investors alike.

From Individual Trades to Strategic Frameworks

Traditional trading has often revolved around isolated transactions. But current market dynamics are pushing investors toward strategy-oriented investing — where consistency, structured logic, and disciplined risk management take center stage.

DdbuShen’s AI quant trading framework empowers users to:

Implement structured trading strategies within a unified platform

Continuously fine-tune portfolio management

Minimize emotionally driven decisions

Apply data-driven investing principles across multiple asset classes

This evolution highlights the rising importance of systematic and automated approaches to investing.

Getting Started with DdbuShen for AI Quant Trading

To make AI-powered investing more accessible, DdbuShen simplifies the entire process into three straightforward steps:

Sign Up and Configure Your Account

Create an account and complete the basic setup to gain access to the AI trading system. Select a Strategy & Activate AI Trading

Pick a suitable AI trading strategy based on your capital. No coding or manual tuning required — activation is one click away. AI Executes Trades with Built‑In Risk Management

The system automatically analyzes live market data, places trades, and dynamically adjusts positions using smart risk controls.

This streamlined workflow allows users to engage in AI crypto trading and AI stock trading without needing deep technical expertise.

Why Strategy‑Driven AI Trading Matters

Unlike basic automation tools, strategy‑driven AI systems offer greater resilience in shifting market conditions.

Modern trading performance depends not only on detecting signals but also on consistent execution and robust risk management. By integrating strategic models with real‑time data, DdbuShen creates a more responsive and disciplined trading environment.

This approach aligns with the evolution of what constitutes the best AI trading bot — intelligent systems that continuously refine their execution based on live market feedback.

Unified Access to Multiple Markets

DdbuShen supports both cryptocurrency and stock markets within a single platform, enabling users to implement cross‑market strategies seamlessly.

Key benefits include:

More flexible asset allocation

Enhanced portfolio diversification

Greater efficiency in strategy execution

The convergence of AI crypto trading and AI stock trading reflects a broader industry shift toward unified, multi‑asset investment environments.

The Rise of AI Quant Trading

AI trading technologies are rapidly moving beyond institutional domains and gaining widespread adoption among individual investors.

Future investment platforms are expected to emphasize:

Strategy automation

Integrated risk management

Multi‑market data processing

Platforms that combine AI quant trading, automated portfolio management, and algorithmic execution are likely to define the next wave of financial innovation.

About DdbuShen

DdbuShen is an AI‑powered trading platform focused on strategy‑driven automated investing. By integrating algorithmic models with real‑time market data, the platform supports AI‑driven trading in both crypto and stock markets, helping users implement structured and efficient investment strategies.

Media Contact

DdbuShen Media Relations

Email: support@ddbushen.com

Website: https://www.ddbushen.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.