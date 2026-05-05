NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S invites to Capital Markets Day on November 18, 2026





NTG Nordic Transport Group – Capital Markets Day 2026

We would like to invite institutional investors and analysts to attend our Capital Markets Day on 18 November 2026.

A detailed programme will follow, but please mark this date in your calendar. The Capital Markets Day will operate as a hybrid format, offering both in-person and live-streamed participation. Following the conclusion of the event, a recording will be accessible via our investor website.

Please note that there are limited seats for on-site attendance.

Date: Wednesday, 18 November, 2026

Location: Clarion Hotel, Copenhagen Airport, Ellehammersvej 20, 2770 Kastrup

Sign-up for more information: NTG Capital Markets Day 2026 – Sign up for more information

Contacts

Investor Relations

Sebastian Rosborg, Head of Investor Relations & External Communications, tel. +45 42 12 80 99, sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com

Best regards,

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S