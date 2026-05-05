Cameroon Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector to 2030 | Government Eases Tax Burden to Boost Local Bitumen Production for Roads

Dublin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cameroon Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Cameroon is projected to experience substantial growth, with expectations of a 5.4% increase in real terms by 2026, fueled by investments in infrastructure, energy, and utilities projects. Recent data from the National Institute of Statistics of Cameroon indicates a 5.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in the industry's value in Q2 2025, following a 6.8% growth in Q1 2025 and an 8.1% increase in Q4 2024.

In early January 2026, the Cameroonian government announced plans to mobilize CFA320 billion ($532.7 million) through treasury bills in Q1 2026 to fund national development projects. Efforts to enhance road infrastructure are supported by a new law effective January 2026, promoting local bitumen production. This legislation exempts the petroleum bitumen industry from import duties and taxes and reduces the customs duty on necessary inputs to 5%, down from the previous range of 5 to 30%. The law further exempts these imports from the 19.3% value-added tax (VAT), boosting the cost competitiveness and security of road programs in the country.

In September 2025, Cameroon secured funding for essential infrastructure projects. The government allocated CFA165.5 billion ($275.5 million) for the construction of the Ngati-Febadi-Likok road section and the enhancement of electricity transmission lines in Yaounde. Additionally, a loan agreement with the African Development Bank Group worth CFA74.8 billion ($124.5 million) will support a program aimed at skill development, job creation, and infrastructure modernization in the far north region.

This initiative includes the construction or rehabilitation of 22 training centers and 29 social facilities, expanding access to health and education services, alongside deploying renewable energy solutions for climate resilience. Moreover, the government approved CFA111.1 billion ($184.9 million) for Sustainable Cities and Land Management Projects to improve urban mobility and drainage in Yaounde. This includes the construction or rehabilitation of 28km of roads, the development of 26km of new roads, and maintenance of 40km of roads and 10km of drains.

The report offers in-depth market analysis and insights into Cameroon's construction industry:

Growth prospects by market, project type, and activity

Insight into industry trends, key risks, and opportunities

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including development stages and major projects

Report Highlights:

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the industry

Sector and sub-sector segmentation

Breakdown of mega-project pipeline by development stage

Listings of key projects, contractors, and consultants

Why You Should Consider This Report:

Identify and capitalize on market opportunities with valuation and forecast insights

Assess micro-level market growth potential with extensive data forecasts

Stay informed with the latest industry trends

Develop and validate business strategies using actionable insights

Understand business risks and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risks and success factors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65teda

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