France Construction Market Analysis 2021-2025 and Forecast 2026-2030 | Set for 1.6% Growth in 2026 as Falling Bankruptcies and Lower Material Costs Boost Investment Confidence

Dublin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in France is projected to expand in real terms by 1.6% in 2026, fueled by declining bankruptcy rates and an increase in construction building starts. Eurostat reports a 3.1% reduction in average construction company bankruptcies in 2025, following a significant 25.4% growth in 2024. The National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) has revealed a 5.4% increase in non-residential construction starts and a 4.7% rise for residential buildings in 2025. Additionally, decreasing material costs are bolstering investor confidence, leading to enhanced investments in major projects.

In November 2025, Holosolis, a solar PV module manufacturer, secured EUR220 million ($240.2 million) in funding to build a 5GW module manufacturing facility by 2030. The 2026 budget of EUR843 billion ($920.5 billion), approved amid a political crisis, is set to spur further growth in the construction sector.

Over the forecast period, the industry is expected to experience an average annual growth of 2.7% from 2027 to 2030, driven by robust public and private investments in energy, industrial, and transport sectors. Notably, the France Railway Network Redevelopment Program will upgrade 800km of tracks by 2030 with a EUR1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) investment. The energy sector is set to benefit from the third Multiannual Energy Programming (PPE3), aiming for 65-90GW of solar and 18GW of offshore wind energy by 2035, alongside the construction of 14 new nuclear reactors by 2050. Furthermore, the French government's initiatives in developing data centers and advancing artificial intelligence for clean energy innovations will fuel industry growth.

The report offers a comprehensive market analysis, including:

Growth prospects by market, project type, and construction activity.

Insight into industry trends, including analysis of key risks and opportunities.

Mega-project pipeline analysis, focusing on development stages and participant details.

Report Scope:

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations with key growth drivers.

Sector segmentation including commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional, and residential sub-sectors.

Mega-project pipeline breakdowns by development stage and projected project spending.

Listings of major projects, leading contractors, and consultants.

Reasons to Buy:

Identify market opportunities with our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential using over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Stay informed on the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate business strategies with actionable insights from analysts.

Evaluate business risks including cost, regulatory, and competitive pressures.

Analyze competitive risks and success factors.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oprlt5

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