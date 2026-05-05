China Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector 2026-2030 | Market to Contract by 1% in 2026 due to Downturns in Contract Values and Fixed Asset Investments

Dublin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese construction sector is projected to contract by 1% in real terms by 2026, driven by downturns in contract values and fixed asset investments. The National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS) reported a 10.5% year-on-year decline in new contracts in Q4 2025, following a 0.7% drop in Q3 and a 10% decrease in Q2 2025. The residential construction market continues to face challenges, with a 19.9% year-on-year reduction in the total floor space under construction and a 16.5% drop in real estate investments in 2025.

Looking ahead, the industry is expected to recover, with an anticipated average annual growth rate of 4% from 2027 to 2030. This recovery will be fueled by significant public and private investments in transport infrastructure, renewable energy, and industrial projects. At the end of 2025, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approved approximately CNY295 billion ($41.3 billion) for 281 key infrastructure projects as part of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), expected to be finalized in March 2026.

In January 2026, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced a CNY900 billion ($126 billion) injection to bolster growth in private and technology-focused enterprises. The expansion plans include a target to reach 60,000km of high-speed rail by 2030 and 70,000km by 2035, up from about 48,000km in 2024. Additionally, the railway network is projected to expand from roughly 162,000km in 2024 to 200,000km by 2035. The government intends to allocate CNY300 billion ($42 billion) for transport infrastructure, water, and energy projects by 2030 as part of its strategic plan.

In a move to cultivate the manufacturing industry and achieve self-sufficiency in low-carbon hydrogen, the National Energy Administration of China (NEA) approved 41 clean-hydrogen pilot projects in late 2025. These projects will receive preferential loans and subsidies to spearhead environmental sustainability endeavours.

The report provides comprehensive insights into the Chinese construction industry, featuring:

Growth prospects segmented by market, project type, and construction activity.

Analysis of industry trends, challenges, and opportunities, alongside risk evaluations.

Insights into the mega-project pipeline, detailing development stages and identifying major projects.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecasting (2026-2030) valuations revealing key growth drivers.

Sector-wise segmentation, covering commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional, and residential domains.

Details about the mega-project pipeline by development stages and projected investments.

Comprehensive listings of significant projects and leading contractors and consultants.

Reasons to Buy

Identify market opportunities with precision using standardized valuation models.

Anticipate market potentials with over 600 time-series data inputs.

Gain insights from the latest industry trends and market conditions.

Validate business strategies with actionable analytics.

Evaluate business risks and competitive pressures.

Understand competitive landscapes and factors influencing success.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7r5s9h

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