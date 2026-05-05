Alm. Brand A/S - Completion of proportionate buyback of shares from Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba

Today, Alm. Brand Group A/S has completed a block buyback of 31,757,656 shares for a total amount of DKK 477.0 million from Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba, equivalent to 47.7% of the total share buyback of DKK 1.0 billion announced on 21 January 2026 (company announcement no. 4/2026) and modified on 28 April 2026 (company announcement no. 20/2026). The block buyback was completed to maintain Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba’s percentage ownership interest in Alm. Brand A/S following completion of the total share buyback. The block buyback was completed at the closing price of the company’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 5 May 2026.

In accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Alm. Brand A/S hereby announces that the portfolio of treasury shares now exceeds 5% of the shares in Alm. Brand A/S.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

VP, Head of Investor Relations and ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

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