Malaysia Construction Market Report 2026 | New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) to Drive Malaysia's GDP with Smart Factory Initiative

Dublin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Malaysian construction industry is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected expansion of 6.5% in real terms by 2026. This growth is fueled by significant investments in transport infrastructure and the latest governmental allocations within the 2026 Budget. Approved in October 2025, Malaysia's budget earmarks a record MYR470 billion ($105.9 billion) in total spending, with significant portions devoted to Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLICs) initiatives.

The social sector takes the largest operational spending share, receiving MYR127.3 billion ($28.7 billion). Additional investments include MYR74.4 billion ($16.8 billion) for education and MYR40.1 billion ($9 billion) for training and health services, underscoring the government's priority on elevating education standards, enhancing healthcare access, and promoting overall well-being.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), the construction sector experienced robust growth, with the total value of construction work rising by 10.3% year on year (YoY) in Q4 2025. Prior quarters saw year-on-year increases of 10.6% in Q3 and 12.9% in Q2 2025. Residential construction advanced by 5.9% YoY in Q4 2025, while non-residential and civil engineering sectors reported growth of 18.6% and 3.6% YoY, respectively.

Post-2026, the industry is projected to maintain an average annual growth of 3.5% through 2030, driven by industrial, transport, and energy sector investments. Notably, the Southern Johor Renewable Energy Corridor (SJREC), announced in December 2025, is slated for significant development, funded with MYR26.6 billion ($6 billion) from the World Bank. This project encompasses a 2,000km hybrid solar and battery energy storage system zone connecting Southeast Asia. By 2030, the initial phase is expected to achieve up to 4GWp of solar capacity and 5.12GWh of energy storage.

Further growth will be bolstered by endeavors under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), targeting an increase in the manufacturing sector's GDP from MYR364.9 billion ($82.2 billion) in 2022 to MYR587.5 billion ($132.4 billion) by 2030. As part of NIMP 2030, plans include upgrading 3,000 factories into smart factories, requiring an estimated MYR5 billion ($1.1 billion) investment.

This report provides:

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations

Sector and sub-sector segmentation

Mega-project pipeline analysis

Details of major projects and leading contractors

Reasons to buy:

Evaluate market opportunities and growth potential

Understand industry trends for strategy formation

Identify business and competitive risks

Leverage detailed analysis for informed decision-making

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qb3zpc

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