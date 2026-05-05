Harley-Davidson, USAA, The Home Depot and FedEx Named Among America’s Most Patriotic Companies 2026 by Newsweek

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group , today announced its list of America’s Most Patriotic Companies 2026 , recognizing organizations that demonstrate outstanding commitment to the United States through corporate responsibility, community engagement, and support for American values.

This year’s list recognizes a range of iconic brands across industries for their ongoing support of veterans, local communities, and the values that define the nation. Honorees include Prudential Financial, The Coca-Cola Company, Merck, and Snap-on.

Companies were assessed across three key dimensions: Corporate Social Responsibility, Representation of American Values, and Perceived Patriotism. Additional survey weighting was applied to responses from individuals with service backgrounds, including military, police and fire personnel. Additional research analyzed companies’ support for communities during major natural disasters, as well as reputational integrity and real-world impact.

“For many, a brand’s dedication to American values is just as important as the products they sell,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek. “Newsweek is proud to recognize the organizations that lead the way in patriotism, from supporting veterans to championing local manufacturing. This ranking celebrates the companies that have distinguished themselves by putting national identity and community service at the heart of their business, earning the ultimate trust of American consumers.”

As patriotism plays an increasingly important role in consumer trust and purchasing decisions, companies like Harley-Davidson, long associated with American heritage, and USAA, known for its deep support of military members and their families, stand out alongside leaders such as The Home Depot and FedEx for their tangible contributions to the country and its communities.

The full list of America’s Most Patriotic Companies 2026 can be viewed here: rankings.newsweek.com/americas-most-patriotic-companies-2026

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.