Global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Set to Surpass USD 26.79 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market size was valued at USD 19.56 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 26.79 Billion by 2035, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.22% during the forecast period.”

Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) market is expected to grow steadily owing to the increase in the burden of coronary artery disease across the globe and need for reliable surgical revascularization procedures. Progress in graft materials, surgical tools, and robotic-assisted procedures are enhancing clinical outcomes and patient recovery. Moreover, factors such as the increasing incidence of lifestyle-associate disease such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity is auguring well for the technique of CABG, particularly in the hospital settings with conducive infrastructure such as cardiac care units.





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The U.S. Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market is projected to grow from USD 6.40 Billion in 2025 to USD 8.27 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 2.62% during the forecast period of 2025–2035.

The US is the largest market in North America due to the high prevalence of coronary artery diseases, widespread acceptance of minimally invasive cardiac surgeries, and better availability of healthcare facilities. The presence of established cardiac centers, favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing elderly population will drive the demand for the market further.

Major Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Terumo Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Getinge AB

LivaNova PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cook Medical Incorporated

Teleflex Incorporated

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Artivion, Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.

Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG

Sorin Group (LivaNova legacy)

Stryker Corporation

Segment Analysis

By Procedure / Technology Type, On-Pump CABG Segment Dominates the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market

On-Pump CABG accounted for the largest market share of 52.41% in 2025 as it is standardized, reliable and highly effective in managing complex multi-vessel coronary artery disease cases. This step offers a stable surgical field that makes these procedures the preferred approach for complex surgeries. On-Pump CABG procedures surpassed 830,000 worldwide in 2025, consolidating its position as the global leader.

Robotic-Assisted CABG is anticipated to record the fastest growth, specifically the highest CAGR of about 6.92% during the period 2026–2035, owing to rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and better surgical precision and quicker patient recovery offered with further advancements in surgical robotic technologies.

By Graft Type, Saphenous Vein Grafts Segment Dominates the Market

In 2025, the market share of Saphenous Vein Grafts (SVG) was 46.68%, due to their easy accessibility, various benefits, and long history of use in clinical practice for CABG. These grafts are particularly useful in the setting of multiple bypasses, with over 720,000 procedures with SVGs in 2025.

Radial Artery Grafts are projected to see the highest growth of 4.19% CAGR through 2023 due to better long-term patency rates, surgeon preference of arterial grafting for CABG, and better patient outcomes.

By Device / Product Type, Cardiopulmonary Bypass Machines Segment Dominates the Market

In 2025, Cardiopulmonary Bypass Machines accounted for the largest share of 31.57%. These machines were depended on for CABG surgeries totaling more than 610,000 in 2025, leading to persistent demand.

Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Systems are anticipated to grow at the fastest 4.66% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the transition towards minimally invasive procedures that help in reducing surgical trauma and improving recovery times

By End-User, Hospitals Segment Dominates the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market

The largest market share of 68.82% in 2025 was held by hospitals, due to the presence of the sophisticated surgical infrastructure, skilled cardiac surgeons, and intensive care units needed to perform intricate bypass surgeries. Over 1.1 million Coronary-Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) procedures were done as inpatient admissions in 2025.

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) segment is expected to attain the highest CAGR of 4.73%, due to the growing demand for affordable treatment options, reduced hospital stay, and advancements in outpatient cardiac care.

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Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Key Segments

By Procedure / Technology Type

On-Pump CABG (Conventional)

Off-Pump CABG (Beating Heart Surgery)

Minimally Invasive Direct CABG (MIDCAB)

Robotic-Assisted CABG

By Graft Type (Conduit Type)

Saphenous Vein Grafts (SVG)

Internal Mammary / Thoracic Artery Grafts

Radial Artery Grafts

Other / Composite Grafts

By Device / Product Type

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Machines

Heart Stabilizers & Positioning Systems

Anastomosis & Suturing Devices

Cannulas & Tubing Sets

Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Systems

By End User

Hospitals

Cardiac Specialty Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

North America Dominates the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market, Asia-Pacific to Register Fastest Growth

The market share of North America was USD 38.64% in the year 2025, being supported by the advanced surgical methods, high surgical volumes, and lucrative health care infrastructure. This region also has high levels of spending on healthcare, a rising aged population, and high rates of coronary artery disease.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period, with a CAGR of 4.79% due to the favorable healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness regarding cardiac treatments, and the growing accessibility of procedures in countries like China, India, and Japan. The other is from medical tourism for more positive treatment expenses in the region.

Recent Developments

In September 2025, Medtronic plc expanded its cardiac surgery portfolio with advanced cardiopulmonary bypass and perfusion systems, enhancing efficiency and safety in CABG procedures and supporting high-volume cardiac surgery centers.

In July 2025, Boston Scientific Corporation introduced enhancements in surgical support and cardiovascular intervention technologies, improving integration between interventional cardiology and surgical workflows, indirectly strengthening CABG procedure planning and outcomes.

In June 2025, Abbott Laboratories advanced its cardiovascular surgical support technologies and imaging systems, improving intraoperative visualization and precision in complex coronary procedures, including CABG, thereby supporting better clinical outcomes and surgical decision-making.

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Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 19.56 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 26.79 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.22% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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