Voting results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Technip Energies

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (the “Company”) announced today that all resolutions submitted for shareholders’ approval at the 2026 annual general meeting were adopted.

All resolutions on the agenda were approved by shareholders with more than 84% of the votes, including adoption of the 2025 financial statements and the proposed dividend of EUR 1.00 per outstanding ordinary share for the 2025 financial year. The Company’s 2025 Remuneration Report was adopted with 94.15% of votes in favor.

The voting results are available at: https://investors.technipenergies.com/shareholder-information/agm

The following calendar is applicable with respect to the dividend payment:

Common Shares American Depositary Receipts Ex-dividend date May 18, 2026 May 15, 2026 Record date for dividend eligibility May 19, 2026 May 15, 2026 Payment of cash dividend May 20, 2026 June 18, 2026

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations Phillip Lindsay Jason Hyonne Vice-President Investor Relations Press Relations & Social Media Manager Tel: +44 207 585 5051 Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89 Email: Phillip Lindsay Email: Jason Hyonne

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