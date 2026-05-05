Mexico Construction Market Report 2026: Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector to 2030 | 2026 Budget Fuels Mexico's Infrastructure Growth with MXN10.1 Trillion Investment

Dublin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mexico's construction industry is projected to achieve a 2.5% real growth rate in 2026, driven by substantial investments in the hospitality and industrial sectors as well as public initiatives focused on enhancing transportation infrastructure. The increase in foreign tourist arrivals, reported by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) with a 6.1% rise in 2025, is expected to further boost investments in leisure and retail construction projects. At the 2026 FITUR International Tourism Trade Fair in Madrid, Mexico garnered commitments for tourism developments valued at approximately MXN28.1 billion ($1.5 billion), set for implementation by 2030.

The fiscal year 2026 will see further support for the construction industry through allocations from Mexico's budget, which totals MXN10.1 trillion ($540 billion). Key allocations include MXN513 billion ($27.4 billion) for education, MXN267.4 billion ($14.3 billion) for energy, MXN170.8 billion ($9.1 billion) for national defense, MXN153.5 billion ($8.2 billion) for infrastructure and transport, MXN66.8 billion ($3.6 billion) for healthcare, and MXN34.9 billion ($1.9 billion) for science and technology. However, the sector may encounter challenges from financial and market risks due to ongoing international tariff conflicts.

The report offers extensive insights into the Mexican construction industry, including:

Growth prospects categorized by market, project type, and construction activity.

Insights on industry trends, impacts, risks, and opportunities.

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, specifying development stages and major in-progress projects.

Report Scope:

Detailed historical (2021-2025) and future (2026-2030) valuations of the industry with growth drivers.

Sector-wise segmentation and sub-sectoral breakdowns.

Mega-project pipeline analysis including spending forecasts.

Comprehensive listings of significant projects and key industry players.

Reasons to Buy:

Explore and appraise market opportunities using standardized valuation metrics.

Micro-level growth potential assessment with over 600 timed data forecasts.

Gain comprehensive understanding of current industry trends.

Develop and validate strategic business plans with informed insights.

Evaluate business risks amid regulatory, cost, and competitive landscapes.

Analyze competitive risk factors and success determinants.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ci65o

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