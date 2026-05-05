Spain Construction Market Review 2021-2025 and Forecast 2026-2030 | Set to Grow by 4.5% in 2026 Driven by Infrastructure Investment, Renewable Energy Projects, and Rising Building Permits

Dublin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Spanish construction industry is predicted to expand by 4.5% in real terms by 2026, buoyed by investments in transport infrastructure, renewable energy projects, and increased building permits. According to Eurostat, the building index's total authorized floor area increased by 6% year-on-year (YoY) in the first ten months of 2025, further boosting business confidence. The Instituto Nacional de Estadistica (INE) projects a 1.3% YoY increase in the harmonized business confidence index for Q1 2026, following a 2.2% growth in 2025. However, the industry faces potential short-term risks due to rising construction material costs, budget delays, and US tariff impacts.

From 2027 to 2030, Spain's construction industry is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 3%, propelled by investments in renewable energy, transport infrastructure, and industrial projects. The government plans to generate 81% of its electricity from renewables by 2030, up from 55.5% in 2025. This green initiative includes boosting green hydrogen production capacity to 12GW by 2030, with 2.5% of all transport fuel being green hydrogen. Consequently, Spain will see increased construction of green hydrogen production facilities. To support this, the Spanish Hydrogen Association (AeH2) published an updated AeH2 Projects Census 2025, listing 399 hydrogen projects with EUR33 billion ($37.3 billion) in total investment, of which EUR2.8 billion ($3.2 billion) is public funding.

Additionally, Spanish energy firm Forestalia plans to build three data centers in Zaragoza by 2030, with a total investment of EUR12 billion ($13.9 billion), boosting the data center market. In February 2026, the government also allocated EUR1.7 billion ($2.2 billion) for modernizing Catalonia's railway network by 2030.

The report offers detailed market insights into the Spanish construction industry:

Growth prospects by market, project type, and construction activity

Insight into industry trends, issues, risks, and opportunities

Analysis of mega-project pipelines, development stages, participants, and major projects

Report Scope:

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of Spain's construction industry with key growth drivers.

Sector segmentation: commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional, and residential

Analysis of mega-project pipelines, development stages across sectors, and projected spending on existing projects.

Listings of major projects and details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy:

Identify and evaluate market opportunities with standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential using over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies with actionable insights

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory, and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risks and success factors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwgdlj

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