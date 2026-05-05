Germany Construction Market Report 2026: Government Launches EV Incentive Scheme and Green Hydrogen Investments to Boost Construction Industry

Dublin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German construction industry is poised for a real-term growth of 2.1% by 2026, bolstered by favorable inflation rates, increased investments in housing and infrastructure, and a rise in Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF). According to Destatis, construction-related GFCF grew by 2.5% in 2025. Specifically, civil engineering works saw a substantial rise of 6.2%, while non-residential buildings increased by 4.6%, and residential sectors by 1% in the same year.

Furthermore, the country's inflation rate decreased to 1.8% in December 2025, compared to 2.3% in the previous month. The European Investment Bank (EIB) contributed EUR175 million ($202.7 million) towards new housing and energy projects in January 2026. Additionally, Dresden's local government plans to build 21,000 apartments by 2035, translating to 1,900 apartments annually. However, challenges such as rising labor costs, increasing government debt, and a widening budget deficit may negatively impact short to medium-term growth.

From 2027 to 2030, the German construction industry is anticipated to grow at an average annual rate of 3.5%. This growth will be supported by new investments in manufacturing and energy projects and the national plan to have 15 million electric vehicles (EVs) on the road by 2030. As part of this initiative, the government launched a EUR3 billion ($3.5 billion) EV incentive scheme in January 2026, offering rebates of EUR1,500 to 6,000 ($1,737.7 to $6,950.9) based on vehicle model and household profile.

The government's target to derive 80% of its electricity from renewables by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 further bolsters industry prospects. Complementary to these goals, the government introduced a EUR6 billion ($7 billion) investment for developing green hydrogen infrastructure and enhancing carbon capture projects in February 2026. The Hydrogen Acceleration Act was also unveiled to streamline and expedite project approvals in this sector.

The report offers an exhaustive market analysis, covering:

Prospects for growth across markets, project types, and construction activities

Insights on industry trends, risks, critical challenges, and opportunities within the German construction industry

Overview of mega-project pipelines, their development stages, and key participants, along with major project listings

Report Scope

Comprehensive analysis of Germany's construction industry dynamics until 2030, with detailed growth driver evaluations.

Sectoral segmentation (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional, residential) and sub-sector specifics

Breakdowns of mega-project pipelines by development stage and projected spending on current projects

Dossiers of major projects with profiles on leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and harness market opportunities through standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess detailed market growth potential with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Stay updated on industry and market trends

Craft and validate business strategies with actionable insights from the report

Analyze business risks considering cost, regulatory, and competitive environments

Appraise competitive risks and key success factors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axuk1v

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