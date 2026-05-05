India Construction Market Analysis and Outlook to 2030 | FY2026-27 Budget Allocates INR12.2 Trillion for Capital Expenditure, Boosting India's GDP

Dublin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in India is projected to grow by 6.4% in real terms by 2026, driven by substantial investments in transport infrastructure and energy projects. These investments are integral to the fiscal year 2026-27 budget, presented by the Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February 2026. The budget encompasses a total expenditure of INR53.5 trillion ($596.7 billion), representing 13.6% of GDP. This is a 7.7% increase over the revised FY2025-26 budget. The planned capital expenditure alone amounts to INR12.2 trillion ($136.1 billion), equivalent to 3.1% of GDP, showing an 11.5% rise from the previous year.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry reported a 7.8% year-on-year increase in total gross fixed capital formation for Q4 2025. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India noted a 9.1% YoY growth in the industrial production index for infrastructure/construction goods in 2025.

Looking towards the future, the Indian construction industry is expected to maintain a 6% average annual growth rate from 2027 to 2030. This sustained growth is supported by government initiatives focusing on manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy projects. Notably, the government aims to integrate 500GW of non-fossil fuel electricity generation capacity by 2030 and extend an additional 17,000km of expressways by 2033. A new high-speed road network, valued at INR11.2 trillion ($124.9 billion), is also planned for completion by 2033, indicating robust investment in transportation infrastructure.

Furthermore, a pipeline of 852 PPP projects was introduced in January 2026, collectively valued at INR17 trillion ($189.6 billion). Significant highway projects are also underway in Gujarat, with investments amounting to INR200 billion ($2.2 billion). Key upgrades are focused on strategic routes such as Ahmedabad to Mumbai and Ahmedabad to Udaipur, incorporating four to six-lane carriageways, expressways, and smart traffic systems to enhance logistics, tourism, and rural access.

The report offers in-depth market analysis and insights:

Growth prospects classified by market, project type, and construction activity.

Insights into industry trends, issues, and key risks and opportunities.

Analysis of mega-project pipelines, including development stages and major project listings.

Report Scope

Comprehensive historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the Indian construction industry, focusing on growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector, and detailed analysis of mega-project pipelines and spending projections.

Detailed listings of major projects, leading contractors, and consultants.

Reasons to Buy

Identify and capitalize on market opportunities using standardized valuations and forecasts.

Assess market growth potential utilizing over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate business strategies with actionable insights.

Evaluate business risks and competitive factors.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thsrhq

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