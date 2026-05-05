Verisk Brings Its Trusted Analytics and Generative AI Capabilities Directly into Anthropic’s Claude

New Verisk Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectors enable conversational, natural-language interactions, provide contextual access to Verisk’s trusted insurance analytics inside enterprise AI environments.

Enables underwriting and claims professionals to access Verisk’s regulatory-grade data within Claude, surfacing relevant insights and reducing manual tasks.

AI-enabled insurance workflows with embedded governance and security controls that reinforce trust, ensure humans remain at the center of every decision.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, today announced its trusted insurance analytics are now available in Claude, Anthropic’s family of AI models, through standardized Verisk Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectors. These connectors enable insurance and property restoration professionals to access insights conversationally within a secure, governed environment, and bring meaningful efficiency.

Verisk’s analytics and solutions are used by U.S. property & casualty insurers, including the top 100 insurers, as well as global insurers, reinsurers and brokers. This deep understanding of essential processes, platforms, and workflows positions Verisk to responsibly support the next evolution of how insurance professionals engage with trusted data and analytics through AI.

Building on this foundation, Verisk MCP connectors simplify access to insurance analytics, surfacing contextual insights and streamlining tasks within Claude:

Through MCP connectors, insurance professionals can access Verisk’s proprietary, regulatory-grade data and analytics through generative AI, governed by Verisk’s established data governance framework to support customers’ controlled access and compliance needs.

Insights are surfaced through natural language, rather than requiring navigation across multiple systems and dashboards.

Helps teams save time by enabling tasks to be streamlined and reducing manual steps.

Intelligently presents data and insights that are relevant to the current task or query.

This approach combines speed and reliability to meaningfully accelerate mission‑critical underwriting and claims workflows.

“Trust is the foundation of insurance, and that doesn’t change as new technologies emerge,” said Lee Shavel, president and CEO of Verisk. “What is changing is how professionals expect to interact with information. Our role is to bring AI into insurance in a way that reflects the realities of the industry – where data must be authoritative, decisions must be explainable, and accountability remains with people. This collaboration with Anthropic applies a conversational interface to Verisk’s governed analytics so professionals can work more efficiently, while upholding the industry’s high standards.”

Verisk MCP Connectors Integrate Trusted Analytics, Contextual Intelligence, and Task Execution into Enterprise AI Workflows

Verisk is launching two connectors in Claude that provide conversational access to its proprietary analytics for underwriting and restoration use cases, enabling professionals to discover insights more quickly while preserving the rigor and reliability required for insurance decision‑making:

Verisk Underwriting Intelligence (ISO Indications):

Through this connector, insurers can access loss cost trends, experience insights, and filing signals from Insurance Services Office (ISO), a Verisk business, using conversational queries within their underwriting workflow. By bringing together insights that typically require navigating multiple tools and datasets, the connector helps underwriters and actuaries more efficiently assess indications, explore emerging patterns, and support underwriting decisions with greater confidence – while ensuring judgment and accountability remain with insurance professionals, consistent with existing processes and controls. It is estimated that integrating AI in this workflow could save hundreds of hours per carrier per year, freeing up capacity for higher-value, strategic analysis.

Verisk XactRestore:

Restoration professionals, including contractors who repair property damage following insured events, rely on Xactware from Verisk to support estimating and repair activities tied to insurance claims. Through this connector, professionals can engage with researched pricing and estimating intelligence using natural language, providing a conversational layer that supports scoping, estimate development, and iteration alongside existing estimating processes. It is estimated that experienced contractors can achieve time savings ranging from 30 minutes to two hours per estimate.

Responsible AI Built for Insurance

Verisk aligns with insurers’ existing systems, entitlements, and operating models. Model- and platform-agnostic, Verisk’s approach enables clients to integrate Verisk data, insights and AI into their existing environments regardless of their strategy or vendor choices. Verisk’s use of AI is within established, controlled workflows and aligned with its contractual data use, confidentiality, and governance obligations.

Verisk’s collaboration with Anthropic builds on the company’s commitment to applying artificial intelligence responsibly in the insurance market, through rigorous governance and compliance protocols. Verisk has embedded AI across the insurance ecosystem for more than two decades and has deployed approximately 40 agentic and generative AI solutions grounded in proprietary data, deep domain expertise, and transparent, explainable methodologies.



“Insurance is a highly regulated, high-stakes industry, and Verisk has long been a leader for how trusted data and analytics are applied responsibly,” said Mike Ram, Head of Insurance at Anthropic. “By pairing Claude with Verisk’s governed analytics and established controls, this collaboration shows how generative AI can enhance professional decision-making without compromising the rigor and accountability the industry demands.”

Shavel added, “Responsible use of generative AI isn’t just about efficiency – it’s about helping insurers make sound decisions, so consumers and policyholders receive clarity, confidence, and support when it matters most.”

For more information, visit https://www.verisk.com/company/ai/.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, catastrophic events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.