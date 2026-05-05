Peru Construction Market Analysis 2021-2025 & 2026-2030 | Peru Plans Major Investments in Water and Sanitation Projects through Public-Private Partnerships

Dublin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peru Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Peruvian construction industry is poised for growth, forecasting a 4.2% expansion in real terms by 2026. This upward trajectory is primarily supported by increasing private investments in mining projects, escalating export activities, and substantial public investments in the nation's transport infrastructure. Data from the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica e Informatica (INEI) reveals a solid growth pattern with a 9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in gross fixed capital formation in construction in Q4 2025, following a 6.5% YoY rise in Q3 and 4.8% in Q2 of the same year.

Additionally, the 2026 Budget further propels the industry with the government earmarking PEN48.7 billion ($13.2 billion) for education and PEN33 billion ($9 billion) for healthcare. The Transport and Communications Ministry (MTC) will implement 355 projects with an allocation of PEN7.7 billion ($2.1 billion), up from PEN7.4 billion ($2 billion) for 341 projects in 2025. Mining exports reached PEN155.3 billion ($42.1 billion) in the first nine months of 2025, up 20.6% from 2024, as reported by the National Society of Mining, Petroleum and Energy (SNMPE). Nevertheless, the industry faces challenges with rising fuel prices and logistics disruptions, mainly due to geopolitical tensions affecting costs and project timelines.

Looking ahead, the industry is predicted to maintain a 3.6% average annual growth from 2027 to 2030, buoyed by public investment in water infrastructure, mining, transportation, and renewable energy projects. Notably, the government plans an investment of PEN11.1 billion ($3 billion) in 11 strategic water and sanitation projects in Lima and Callao from 2026 to 2030, utilizing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs). This includes seven Drinking Water Treatment Plants (DWTPs) and four Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) intended to serve four million residents.

In a strategic development, December 2025 saw the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approve a PEN1.1 billion ($307.8 million) loan for enhancing urban wastewater treatment and drainage in Juliaca. By the end of 2026, the government aims to begin construction on 12 new mining projects across provinces, requiring an estimated PEN41.7 billion ($11.3 billion) in investment.

The report offers an in-depth market analysis, insights, and forecasts for the Peruvian construction industry, highlighting:

Peruvian construction industry growth prospects by market, project type, and construction activity.

Critical analysis of the impact of industry trends and key risks and opportunities.

Mega-project pipeline analysis, detailing development stages, participants, and major projects.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) industry valuations, highlighting key growth drivers.

Sector and sub-sector segmentation including commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional, and residential.

In-depth analysis of the mega-project pipeline with spending projections and key contractors and consultants.

Reasons to Buy

Identify market opportunities using standardized valuation and forecasting methods.

Analyze market growth potential with micro-level data forecasts.

Stay informed on the latest industry and market trends.

Strategize with the analyst's critical and actionable insights.

Assess business risks, including regulatory and competitive challenges.

Evaluate competitive risks and success factors.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cj6xy2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.