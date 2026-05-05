Norton Rose Fulbright grows its leading national litigation practice with renowned six-lawyer trial team

Los Angeles, CA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that litigators Jayme Long, Stephanie Peatman and Alexander Giraldo have joined the firm’s Los Angeles office as partners on the product liability and consumer disputes practice team, materially enhancing the firm’s United States (US) litigation platform, deepening its California presence and expanding its capacity to handle complex, multi-jurisdictional matters and trials nationwide.

The three partners are joined by senior counsel Jason Kort in San Francisco, counsel Gabby Consolo in Los Angeles and counsel Rosie Quick in Chicago. They are supported by a long-time consulting lawyer as well as a team of four business services professionals.

“Litigation is a core and enduring strength of our firm, built on decades of helping clients navigate high-stakes disputes and delivering in complex trials,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global and US Managing Partner. “Jayme, Stephanie and Alex—together with other impressive members of their team—bring exceptional product liability and consumer litigation experience that will expand our capabilities in California, reinforcing the valuable support we provide to clients on the West Coast and across the nation.”

Joining from DLA Piper, the team brings substantial trial experience in large-scale matters, including product liability, investigations, industrial premises claims and commercial disputes for clients in the consumer products, energy, manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Their arrival underscores Norton Rose Fulbright’s steadfast investment in its US litigation practice and its focus on building in key markets as litigation risk continues to rise for clients.

“Jayme, Stephanie and Alex are trial lawyers first and foremost, and their experience overseeing sophisticated cases adds immediate depth to our litigation offering,” said Steve Jansma, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Litigation and Disputes. “California remains one of the most active jurisdictions for class actions and product-related litigation, so expanding our presence there aligns with our commitment to supporting clients where exposure is greatest. But this team’s reach extends well beyond any single state—their experience in MDLs and national counsel roles means they are equipped to lead complex matters wherever they arise.”

Norton Rose Fulbright’s latest Litigation Trends Survey highlights a litigation environment marked by rising exposure and escalating stakes. US corporate counsel reported more class actions in 2025 than the year prior, driven largely by emerging hybrid-style product liability class actions in the consumer markets sector. That exposure is amplified by growing concern over rising verdict amounts; more than 75 percent of respondents cited jury awards exceeding US$10 million as a key risk, while nearly 60 percent reported similar concern for verdicts in excess of US$100 million.

The firm’s US product liability and consumer disputes team advises an international roster of clients facing class actions, multi-district litigation, product recalls and related crisis management matters. Approximately 50 lawyers comprise this group, which has a notable presence in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Minneapolis. In the last five years, this team more than doubled, reflecting the growing client demand.

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s strong litigation platform and collaborative culture made this an ideal fit for our team and clients,” Jayme said. “Having worked with many of the firm’s lawyers on matters in the past, including trials to verdict, I’ve seen firsthand the collegiality and skill of the product liability group and am excited to be part of it. The firm’s deep trial roots and results-driven approach make it an excellent platform for effectively handling high-risk litigation.”

Jayme, a first-chair trial lawyer, represents Fortune 500 companies in complex litigation, trying cases in state and federal courts across the country. She was named as one of the Top 100 Lawyers by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2025 and is recognized by The Legal 500 US in the areas of product liability and mass tort for toxic tort defense as well as consumer products. She is a Fellow in the Litigation Counsel of America’s Trial Lawyer Honorary Society and member of the Product Liability Advisory Council. Licensed in California, Jayme earned her law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University.

Stephanie is a trial lawyer whose practice centers on leading product liability and mass tort matters, with a particular focus on pharmaceutical and medical device litigation. She has played key roles on national trial teams in complex multi-district litigation and coordinated defense strategies for Fortune 100 companies facing significant exposure, bringing a trial-focused approach to cases with heightened business and reputational implications. Stephanie is part of the Product Liability Advisory Council’s Future Leaders program. She is licensed in California and earned her law degree from Southwestern School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from California State University at Northridge.

Alex, who sits in the firm’s Dallas office in addition to Los Angeles, maintains a litigation and trial practice spanning toxic tort and product liability matters as well as commercial disputes for clients in the energy, consumer products, maritime and real estate industries. He has chaired jury trials to verdict in the most challenging venues in California, earning him recognition by The Legal 500 US and Super Lawyers. He is a Fellow for the Lawyers for Civil Justice and a Future Leader for the Product Liability Advisory Council. Alex earned his law degree from Southwestern Law School and his bachelor’s degree from the University of San Diego. He is admitted to practice in California, Texas and Florida.

The additions of these six lawyers are part of a strategic expansion of Norton Rose Fulbright’s US litigation and disputes platform, now numbering approximately 350 lawyers, and reflect the firm’s commitment to building depth in high-demand practice areas and priority markets. The group also welcomed a four-lawyer trial team led by US Head of Appellate Anne Johnson in March, as well as privacy and cybersecurity partner Helen Christakos in January.

Norton Rose Fulbright’s global litigation and disputes practice is one of the largest in the world, with more than 1,200 lawyers advising many of the largest corporations and financial institutions on complex and sensitive multi-jurisdictional disputes. The team has significant experience resolving domestic and cross-border mandates, international arbitrations, investigations and enforcement.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across locations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.