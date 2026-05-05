Paris, May 5th, 2026, 5:45 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Availability of the documents for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting to be held on May 27th, 2026

Eramet's shareholders are invited to participate in the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting, which will take place on:

Monday, May 27th, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. (Paris time), at Eramet's head office, 10 boulevard de Grenelle, 75015 Paris

Detailed participation procedures are outlined in the Notice of Meeting Brochure and in the Convening Notice.

The prior Notice of Meeting including the agenda and draft resolutions has been published in the French official gazette (BALO, "Bulletin des Annonces légales obligatoires") on April 20th, 2026, and the Convening Notice will be published in the BALO on May 6th, 2026.

Registered shareholders are convened in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

The Meeting's documents and information are available for consultation by shareholders on Eramet's website (www.eramet.com), in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting will be broadcast live via a webcast, accessible on the Group's website: Shareholders’ General Meeting 2026 | Eramet

Calendar

27.05.2026: Shareholders’ General Meeting

29.07.2026: 2026 half-year results

29.10.2026: 2026 Group third-quarter sales

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands and lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www. eramet .com

INVESTOR CONTACT



Director of Investor Relations



Sandrine Nourry-Dabi



T. +33 1 45 38 37 02



sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com











PRESS CONTACT



Media Relations Officer



Nedjma Amrani



T. +33 6 65 65 44 49



nedjma.amrani@eramet.com





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