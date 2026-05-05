Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (27 to 30 April 2026)

5 May 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback program
Period: From 27 to 30 April 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|10 000
|34,9735
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|3 500
|34,9837
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|9 795
|35,1388
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|3 905
|35,1249
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|8 100
|35,4944
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|5 500
|35,4723
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|9 300
|36,0860
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|30-Apr-26
|FR0000073298
|4 000
|36,0452
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment