Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (27 to 30 April 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

5 May 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 27 to 30 April 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Apr-26FR000007329810 00034,9735XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Apr-26FR00000732983 50034,9837DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Apr-26FR00000732989 79535,1388XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-Apr-26FR00000732983 90535,1249DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Apr-26FR00000732988 10035,4944XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-Apr-26FR00000732985 50035,4723DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Apr-26FR00000732989 30036,0860XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8730-Apr-26FR00000732984 00036,0452DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 05 05_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

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