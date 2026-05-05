Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (27 to 30 April 2026)

5 May 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 27 to 30 April 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Apr-26 FR0000073298 10 000 34,9735 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Apr-26 FR0000073298 3 500 34,9837 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Apr-26 FR0000073298 9 795 35,1388 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Apr-26 FR0000073298 3 905 35,1249 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Apr-26 FR0000073298 8 100 35,4944 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Apr-26 FR0000073298 5 500 35,4723 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Apr-26 FR0000073298 9 300 36,0860 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Apr-26 FR0000073298 4 000 36,0452 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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