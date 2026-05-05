Spirulina Market Analysis, Insights and Growth Forecast 2026-2033 | Asia-Pacific and Latin America Present Untapped Potential due to Increasing Disposable Incomes and Health Awareness

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spirulina Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The spirulina market is forecasted to reach USD 782.6 million in 2026 and is expected to soar to USD 1.44 billion by 2033, marking a CAGR of 9.20%. This growth is underpinned by adoption across developed and developing economies, technological advancements in algae cultivation, and government support for sustainable agriculture and alternative protein sources.

Market Drivers

A key market driver is the escalating demand for natural and organic dietary supplements.Spirulina's identity as a superfood meets consumers' desire for functional benefits free from synthetic additives. The growing popularity of plant-based diets boosts spirulina's appeal, especially as a protein source for vegetarians and vegans. Additionally, the food and beverage sector utilizes spirulina as a natural colorant and nutritional enhancer in various products. The cosmetics industry is also leveraging spirulina for its antioxidant and anti-aging properties.

Business Opportunity

The spirulina market offers robust growth opportunities. Investment in research facilitates the development of innovative products like gummies, ready-to-drink beverages, and fortified foods. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America present untapped potential due to increasing disposable incomes and health awareness. E-commerce expansion further broadens access to spirulina products. Sustainable spirulina cultivation methods provide an environmental edge, enhancing market competitiveness.

Region Analysis

North America leads in spirulina demand, driven by high consumer awareness and established market firms. In Europe, the increasing preference for organic products supports market growth. Asia-Pacific anticipates the fastest growth, led by major production and consumption in China, India, and Japan. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa show promise with rising health awareness and distribution improvements.

Key Players

  • DIC Corporation
  • Cyanotech Corporation
  • Parry Nutraceuticals (E.I.D. Parry Ltd.)
  • Earthrise Nutritionals LLC
  • Sensient Technologies Corporation
  • Algenol Biofuels Inc.
  • DDW - The Color House
  • Dohler GmbH
  • Givaudan International SA
  • Naturex SA
  • Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd.
  • Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd.
  • Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Now Health Group Inc.
  • GNC Holdings Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Powder
  • Tablets
  • Capsules
  • Flakes
  • Liquid Extract

By Application

  • Dietary Supplements
  • Food & Beverages
  • Animal Feed & Aquaculture
  • Cosmetics & Personal Care
  • Pharmaceuticals

By Form

  • Organic Spirulina
  • Conventional Spirulina

By Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Pharmacies & Health Stores
  • Online Retail
  • Specialty Stores
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wohja4

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ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Dietary Supplement
                            
                            
                                Health Supplement
                            
                            
                                Nutraceutical
                            
                            
                                nutraceuticals
                            
                            
                                Spirulina
                            
                            
                                Sport Nutrition
                            
                            
                                Sports Nutrition
                            
                            
                                Supplement
                            

                



        


    

        
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