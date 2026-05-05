JCDecaux : Q1 2026 – Business review

Please find attached our quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026.
Kind regards.
Attachment
| Source: JCDecaux JCDecaux
Please find attached our quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026.
Kind regards.
Attachment
Q1 2026 trading update Solid revenue growth driven by digital Paris, May 5th, 2026 Solid Q1 revenue growth €880.6m in revenue+2.6% reported revenue growth+5.7% organic...Read More
JCDecaux completed the sale of an additional portion of its stake in APG|SGA to NZZ Paris, April 30th, 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide,...Read More