Ampersand Capital Partners Completes Sale of Tjoapack to Alcami

Boston, MA and Amsterdam, The Netherlands, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampersand Capital Partners (“Ampersand”), a private equity firm with deep operational expertise scaling life sciences and healthcare companies, announced it has completed the sale of Tjoapack, a global contract packaging organization serving the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, to Alcami Corporation (“Alcami”), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”).

Ampersand invested in Tjoapack in 2020, partnering with management to scale the business from its roots in The Netherlands into a transatlantic pharmaceutical packaging and supply chain services platform. During this period, Tjoapack expanded through a combination of organic and M&A growth, which included a substantial expansion of its Etten Leur, NL packaging facility and the 2021 acquisition of Pharma Packaging Solutions to establish a U.S. packaging presence. Ampersand also supported investments in new packaging capabilities, automation, and operational infrastructure, strengthening the company’s ability to meet growing demand for complex packaging solutions, including injectable products. These investments helped further position Tjoapack as a differentiated, high-quality provider of packaging and related services uniquely suited to serve global pharmaceutical customers.

David Parker, General Partner at Ampersand, said, “Tjoapack is a compelling example of Ampersand’s strategy in action. We identified a founder owned and built business with a strong reputation in the European market, and we partnered with management to build a more global platform by expanding into the US market. We are proud of what the team has accomplished and excited about the future growth prospects for Tjoapack and Alcami joining forces to deliver value to customers.”

“Ampersand has been an invaluable partner as we scaled Tjoapack into a global organisation,” said Dexter Tjoa, CEO of Tjoapack. “Their support enabled our U.S. expansion and sustained investment in the capabilities that matter to our customers. Joining Alcami is a logical next step in the company’s development.”

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With hubs in Boston, Amsterdam, and London, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm’s core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Tjoapack

Founded in 1989, Tjoapack is a contract packager of medicines that provides innovative, flexible service to clients across five continents and 45 countries. With currently 19 packaging lines, the company offers primary, secondary and unit dose packaging for oral solid dose blister packs, wallets and bottles. Tjoapack also provides automated labelling and packaging of injectable products, along with complementary supply chain services. Tjoapack’s 120,000 square foot facility is strategically located near the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp, serving as a gateway to the European market.

About Alcami

Alcami Corporation is a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 45 years of experience advancing pharmaceuticals and biologics from development to delivery. Alcami provides fully integrated lab services, drug product manufacturing, cGMP pharma storage, and support services. Alcami’s private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners.

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