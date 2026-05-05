Valiantys Named Atlassian Partner of the Year 2026 - Strategy Solutions & Services Delivery APAC

ANAHEIM, Calif. , May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlassian announced today that Valiantys, and Glintech, - a Valiantys company , has been named winners of the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2026 Awards in Strategy Solutions and for the fourth consecutive year, Services Delivery – APAC.

This recognition acknowledges exceptional performance in new business development, thought leadership, and the delivery of products and services that effectively complement Atlassian's offerings. Valiantys and Glintech, were among the select group of partners honored at the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year awards, in recognition of their sustained commitment and outstanding customer engagement.

"Our Partner of the Year winners represent the very best of our ecosystem—driving innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions, and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to customer success. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and recognize the incredible impact they've made in helping customers unlock their full potential with Atlassian."

— Bill Hustad, Head of Channel and GTM Ecosystems at Atlassian

"These awards are a direct result of the incredible work our teams have done together with Atlassian and our enterprise customers,” said Israel Forst, CEO of Valiantys.

“Atlassian is the backbone for leading organizations to connect strategy to execution across engineering and service management teams. Valiantys builds on top of that foundation by helping customers govern AI agents, automate service workflows, and accelerate engineering throughput without losing control."

Valiantys’ recent strategic industry-led, go-to-market efforts with Atlassian highlights its ongoing commitment to the ecosystem as the leading global digital transformation partner. This includes investment in deepening AI integrations for Atlassian workflows and providing consulting services to drive business transformation across all teams.

In addition, the global network of Valiantys companies were named finalists in the following Atlassian Partner of the Year 2026 Award Categories:

Atlassian Partner of the Year Awards: Teamwork Solutions Atlassian Partner of the Year Awards: Service Solutions Atlassian Partner of the Year Awards: Services Delivery - AMER Atlassian Partner of the Year Awards: Services Delivery - APAC Atlassian Partner of the Year Awards: Government Services Atlassian Partner of the year: Cloud Transformation Services Atlassian Partner of the year: Co-Selling Excellence





About Valiantys

Valiantys helps organizations transform how work gets done across the enterprise, leading with transformation consulting, enterprise service management (ESM), and engineering productivity. By combining deep process expertise with modern collaboration, automation, and value stream practices, Valiantys enables business, IT, and product teams to design connected, efficient, and human-centered ways of working. With a strong focus on the modern workforce, the company helps customers reimagine service delivery beyond IT, streamline cross-functional workflows, and improve flow and throughput for engineering teams. For more information, visit https://valiantys.com.

Contact:

LaunchSquad for Valiantys