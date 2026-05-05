Questex’s Fierce Life Sciences Announces the new Fierce AI Innovation Awards, honoring the real-world impact of AI across life sciences and healthcare

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Life Sciences today announces a new award program. The Fierce AI Innovation Awards recognizes organizations moving beyond pilots to deliver measurable impact. This program highlights how AI is being applied across the value chain from R&D and clinical trials to commercialization, manufacturing and care delivery.

Artificial intelligence is no longer experimental, it’s operational. From accelerating drug discovery to reshaping patient care, AI is becoming a core driver of innovation across biotech, pharma and healthcare.

Open to biotech and pharma companies, healthcare organizations, technology providers, CROs, CDMOs, agencies, and digital health innovators, these awards celebrate the teams turning AI into a competitive, clinical, advantage.

Nominations will be evaluated for excellence in AI innovation in the following categories:

R&D, Discovery & Clinical Development

Drug Discovery

Preclinical Development

Clinical Trial Design

Clinical Trial Operations

Real-World Evidence & Data Analytics





Regulatory, Manufacturing & Operations

Regulatory & Compliance

Quality & Risk Management

Manufacturing & Supply Chain





Data, Medical & Scientific Exchange

Data Interoperability

Data Governance & Privacy

Medical Affairs





Commercial & Engagement

Commercial Strategy & Launch

Intelligent HCP Engagement

Programmatic Marketing

Creative Campaign Development

Omnichannel Engagement Strategy





Healthcare Delivery & Point of Care:

Point-of-Care Engagement

Healthcare Delivery

Digital Health & Diagnostics





“At Fierce, we have a front-row seat to the pace of innovation across life sciences and healthcare, and AI is at the center of that transformation,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP & Publisher of Fierce Life Sciences, and Fierce Healthcare. “With the launch of the Fierce AI Innovation Awards, we’re recognizing the organizations that are moving beyond experimentation and applying AI in ways that deliver real, measurable progress across biotech, pharma and healthcare.”

Entries can be made online and will be evaluated by a panel of leaders and industry experts based on:

Innovation: How differentiated and forward-thinking is the AI application?

How differentiated and forward-thinking is the AI application? Impact: What measurable outcomes were achieved (efficiency, cost, speed, patient outcomes, etc.)?

What measurable outcomes were achieved (efficiency, cost, speed, patient outcomes, etc.)? Execution: How effectively was the solution implemented and scaled?

How effectively was the solution implemented and scaled? Scalability: Can the solution be expanded across programs, functions, or organizations?

Can the solution be expanded across programs, functions, or organizations? Industry Relevance: How well does the work address a critical challenge in biotech, pharma, or healthcare?





Finalists will be announced July 23rd, and winners will be announced in the Fierce AI Innovation Report on August 27th.

About Fierce Life Sciences

Fierce Life Sciences offers a full suite of news, analysis and event education, all in one place. From preclinical research to market and beyond, our team of editors and handpicked experts deliver insights you can source with confidence and events, both virtual and live, that support professional and business growth.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact:

Krista Travis

Marketing Manager, Fierce Brand & Media

ktravis@questex.com