Vita Coco to Serve as Exclusive Electrolyte Beverage Partner of INTENNSE

ATLANTA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTENNSE™, the co-ed, team-based professional tennis league, today announced a new partnership with Vita Coco®, bringing the leading coconut water brand into the league’s 2026 season as an official partner. Vita Coco will serve as the exclusive electrolyte beverage partner of INTENNSE.

Through the partnership, Vita Coco will provide players, fans, and event partners with on-site hydration support, product sampling, and brand activations throughout the season, while also integrating into INTENNSE’s live-stream, digital, and in-venue experience.

“Incredible brands like Vita Coco are increasingly drawn to the joy, speed, and cultural energy that INTENNSE brings to the sport,” said Jim MacCurtain, Founder of JCM Collective, which advised the league on the partnership. “That combination makes it an exciting platform for companies looking to align with the future of tennis.”

Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer weighed in saying, “We’re excited to partner with INTENNSE as they bring a fresh, high-energy format to tennis. With 3.5x the electrolytes vs. the leading sports drink* Vita Coco is a natural fit to help players stay hydrated and replenish electrolytes throughout every action-packed match.”

Beyond on-site hydration support, the alliance will help enhance the INTENNSE experience for players and fans through match-night activations, sampling opportunities, and a dedicated Vita Coco Night. Players, coaches, and ball keepers will also receive ongoing product support throughout the season, with Vita Coco integrated into live-stream broadcasts and digital channels to extend those moments beyond the court.

The 2026 INTENNSE season runs from June 5 through Championship Weekend (July 31–August 1).

General admission tickets for opening weekend are on sale now, and fans are encouraged to secure seats early for the first chance to experience INTENNSE live.

INTENNSE Week One Tickets

Opening Weekend Schedule

Friday, June 5 – 5:00 p.m. – Outriders vs. Fortune

– Outriders vs. Fortune Friday, June 5 – 7:00 p.m. – Altitude vs. Freeze

– Altitude vs. Freeze Saturday, June 6 – 5:00 p.m. – Sting vs. Rise

– Sting vs. Rise Saturday, June 6 – 7:00 p.m. – Inferno vs. Ridge

Additional details about the 2026 season, including complete schedule information and ticketing, will be released soon.

Season ticket deposits for 2026 are now being accepted at INTENNSE Tickets .

For partnership information, contact Kevin Wagner at Kevin@intennse.com .

For more information, visit www.intennse.com .

*Vita Coco Original Coconut Water has 1149mg of electrolytes per 500ml; leading sports drink has ~292mg of electrolytes per 500ml

About INTENNSE

INTENNSE is a fast-paced, co-ed team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan engagement. Featuring simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive environment, INTENNSE is bringing new energy and a new narrative to the sport of tennis. The league enters the 2026 season with 10-teams all based out of Assembly Studios in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.intennse.com .

Follow INTENNSE:

Instagram: @INTENNSEtennis

Twitter/X: @INTENNSEtennis

facebook.com/intennse/

tiktok.com/@intennsetennis

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.