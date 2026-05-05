At UConnect26, Tenstreet Helps Carriers Reduce Complexity with AI Advancements, Hiring Insights, and Regulatory Updates

LAS VEGAS, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenstreet , a leading driver lifecycle management platform for the trucking industry, today welcomes over 450 clients and partners to UConnect26, its annual user conference. The event will bring together for-hire carriers, private fleets, and industry partners for interactive training sessions, one-on-one meetings with Tenstreet experts, new product announcements, and breakout sessions with peers across the transportation industry.

As they celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary, the Tenstreet team will share how their latest features connect to wider industry trends and help carriers navigate the day-to-day challenges of hiring, retention, compliance, and operations. By simplifying how teams manage data, documentation, and communication, these tools reduce complexity and support more informed decision-making.

The conference will highlight product updates, industry insights, and best practices designed to support carriers across the driver lifecycle, including:

AI-Powered Workflow Automation: Attendees will learn how the Tenstreet Assistant, a new AI-powered command center, helps carriers automate repeat tasks while retaining decision-making power over key actions. Delivering enhanced consistency and control, the tool is projected to save carriers 25 percent of time on routine tasks.



Attendees will learn how the Tenstreet Assistant, a new AI-powered command center, helps carriers automate repeat tasks while retaining decision-making power over key actions. Delivering enhanced consistency and control, the tool is projected to save carriers 25 percent of time on routine tasks. Driver Market Trends : CEO Tim Crawford will share metrics and trends from Tenstreet’s driver insight database. Takeaways from this standout session will help carriers reconcile their experiences in the market with industry-wide data, set more accurate goals, and make more informed hiring decisions.



: CEO Tim Crawford will share metrics and trends from Tenstreet’s driver insight database. Takeaways from this standout session will help carriers reconcile their experiences in the market with industry-wide data, set more accurate goals, and make more informed hiring decisions. Safety and Compliance Briefings: In her annual overview, General Counsel Shannon Wheeler will explain how key legal and regulatory changes impact carriers. Those updates are reflected in intuitive improvements to Tenstreet’s safety tools, like voice-enabled forms, which help reduce errors, simplify daily inputs, and support compliance goals.



“As we mark 20 years of service to carriers, UConnect is an opportunity for us to listen, share ideas, and launch new tools alongside our clients,” said Crawford. “The Tenstreet Assistant functions as an AI-powered command center, and makes it easier for carriers to manage hiring, compliance, and operations. That way, their teams can spend less time navigating systems and more time moving their businesses forward.”

UConnect attendees receive exclusive early access to new features for 90 days, along with discounted access after their wider release. To register interest for UConnect27, visit www.tenstreet.com/user-conference-pre-registration .

Carriers, partners, and private fleets can learn more about UConnect 2026 and how Tenstreet supports day-to-day operations across the driver lifecycle at www.tenstreet.com .

About Tenstreet

Tenstreet’s platform connects carriers and drivers, making it easier to fill trucks while staying compliant. It helps thousands of motor carriers and private fleets with driver marketing, recruiting, onboarding, safety, fuel efficiency, retention, and efficiency. Since 2006, millions of drivers have also used Tenstreet’s platform to quickly and securely apply for their next job. For more information, visit www.tenstreet.com.