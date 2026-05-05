Forvis Mazars announces 50 new partners and managing directors

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forvis Mazars, LLP, one of the largest public accounting and consulting firms in the United States, is pleased to announce the election of 26 new partners and the promotion of 24 new managing directors, effective June 1, 2026.

These leaders bring substantial industry knowledge and a clear focus on delivering an Unmatched Client Experience® to their new roles. With more than 7,000 team members and over 600 partners and principals in the U.S., Forvis Mazars continues to strengthen its leadership capacity while advancing a long-standing commitment to unlocking the full potential of its people, clients, and communities.

“For more than a century, our partner-owned, partner-led structure has set the foundation for how we serve clients and grow the firm,” said Tom Watson, CEO of Forvis Mazars. “These newly promoted leaders embody our culture and commitment to stewardship and sustainable growth. We are proud to invest in the next generation of the firm, and I’m excited to see how these leaders will help our clients prepare for what’s next in the years ahead.”

Those advancing to partner include:

Tyler Aldridge, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Brent Barton, Indianapolis, Indiana

Will Beard, Bowling Green, Kentucky

Gary Bishop, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Garrett Bizzell, Memphis, Tennessee

Thomas Carver, Louisville, Kentucky

Eric Cronmiller, Atlanta, Georgia

Jordan Daniel, Greensboro, North Carolina

Aleidy Diaz-Wells, New York, New York

Kyle Dillon, Indianapolis, Indiana

Cassandra Fahey, Charlotte, North Carolina

Alex Garenne, Charleston, South Carolina

Alexander Gershner, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Jonathan Hillman, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Ashley Mapel, Wichita, Kansas

Rachel Matthias, Dallas, Texas

Jonathan Reale, Dallas, Texas

Steven Rose, St. Louis, Missouri

Justine Sime, Orlando, Florida

Kelly Smith, Greenville, South Carolina

Michael Thomas, Louisville, Kentucky

Michael Tulley, St. Louis, Missouri

Sara Watson, Charlotte, North Carolina

Tyler Whiteside, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Ashley Williamson, Louisville, Kentucky

Allen Wong, Houston, Texas

Those promoted to managing director include:

Robbie Athey, San Antonio, Texas

Mary Ann Baker, Springfield, Missouri

Mike Behme, Cincinnati, Ohio

Stephanie Christolear, Lincoln, Nebraska

Andy Clarke, Greensboro, North Carolina

Brittany Cummings, Charlotte, North Carolina

Julia Dengel, Kansas City, Missouri

Abby Dobson, Lincoln, Nebraska

Julia Dodson, Wichita, Kansas

Brandon Falbe, Jacksonville, Florida

Elizabeth Hazzard-Herzing, St. Louis, Missouri

Jarretta Huckins, Enid, Oklahoma

Stephanie Hurt, Springfield, Missouri

Brian Kapchinskie, Houston, Texas

Kristy Kennedy, Raleigh, North Carolina

Rick Najjar, Kansas City, Missouri

Lauren Novia, Tysons, Virginia

Lindsay Owens, Springfield, Missouri

Paul Russell, Dallas, Texas

Anna Thigpen, Denver, Colorado

Amanda Thomas, Springfield, Missouri

Stephanie Whitacre, Kansas City, Missouri

Will Wirtz, Seattle, Washington

Kori Zey, Springfield, Missouri

About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars, LLP is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading global professional services network. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, the firm’s 7,000 dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally through the global network. Visit forvismazars.us to learn more.

Contact: Mike Brothers, PR Manager

mike.brothers@us.forvismazars.com