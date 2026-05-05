Forvis Mazars announces 50 new partners and managing directors

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forvis Mazars, LLP, one of the largest public accounting and consulting firms in the United States, is pleased to announce the election of 26 new partners and the promotion of 24 new managing directors, effective June 1, 2026.
These leaders bring substantial industry knowledge and a clear focus on delivering an Unmatched Client Experience® to their new roles. With more than 7,000 team members and over 600 partners and principals in the U.S., Forvis Mazars continues to strengthen its leadership capacity while advancing a long-standing commitment to unlocking the full potential of its people, clients, and communities.
“For more than a century, our partner-owned, partner-led structure has set the foundation for how we serve clients and grow the firm,” said Tom Watson, CEO of Forvis Mazars. “These newly promoted leaders embody our culture and commitment to stewardship and sustainable growth. We are proud to invest in the next generation of the firm, and I’m excited to see how these leaders will help our clients prepare for what’s next in the years ahead.”
Those advancing to partner include:
Tyler Aldridge, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Brent Barton, Indianapolis, Indiana
Will Beard, Bowling Green, Kentucky
Gary Bishop, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Garrett Bizzell, Memphis, Tennessee
Thomas Carver, Louisville, Kentucky
Eric Cronmiller, Atlanta, Georgia
Jordan Daniel, Greensboro, North Carolina
Aleidy Diaz-Wells, New York, New York
Kyle Dillon, Indianapolis, Indiana
Cassandra Fahey, Charlotte, North Carolina
Alex Garenne, Charleston, South Carolina
Alexander Gershner, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Jonathan Hillman, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Ashley Mapel, Wichita, Kansas
Rachel Matthias, Dallas, Texas
Jonathan Reale, Dallas, Texas
Steven Rose, St. Louis, Missouri
Justine Sime, Orlando, Florida
Kelly Smith, Greenville, South Carolina
Michael Thomas, Louisville, Kentucky
Michael Tulley, St. Louis, Missouri
Sara Watson, Charlotte, North Carolina
Tyler Whiteside, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Ashley Williamson, Louisville, Kentucky
Allen Wong, Houston, Texas
Those promoted to managing director include:
Robbie Athey, San Antonio, Texas
Mary Ann Baker, Springfield, Missouri
Mike Behme, Cincinnati, Ohio
Stephanie Christolear, Lincoln, Nebraska
Andy Clarke, Greensboro, North Carolina
Brittany Cummings, Charlotte, North Carolina
Julia Dengel, Kansas City, Missouri
Abby Dobson, Lincoln, Nebraska
Julia Dodson, Wichita, Kansas
Brandon Falbe, Jacksonville, Florida
Elizabeth Hazzard-Herzing, St. Louis, Missouri
Jarretta Huckins, Enid, Oklahoma
Stephanie Hurt, Springfield, Missouri
Brian Kapchinskie, Houston, Texas
Kristy Kennedy, Raleigh, North Carolina
Rick Najjar, Kansas City, Missouri
Lauren Novia, Tysons, Virginia
Lindsay Owens, Springfield, Missouri
Paul Russell, Dallas, Texas
Anna Thigpen, Denver, Colorado
Amanda Thomas, Springfield, Missouri
Stephanie Whitacre, Kansas City, Missouri
Will Wirtz, Seattle, Washington
Kori Zey, Springfield, Missouri
About Forvis Mazars
Forvis Mazars, LLP is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading global professional services network. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, the firm’s 7,000 dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally through the global network. Visit forvismazars.us to learn more.
Contact: Mike Brothers, PR Manager
mike.brothers@us.forvismazars.com