Keycard Named One of the Most Innovative AI Startups by CB Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keycard, the provider of identity and access for AI agents, today announced that it has been named to CB Insights 10th annual AI 100 that showcases the 100 most promising private companies driving innovation across AI. CB Insights’ research team picked the winning companies based on its datasets, including team strength, deal activity, industry partnerships and investor strength.

“The 2026 AI 100 identifies emerging, high-momentum startups worth watching in an increasingly crowded market,” said Adya Pandey, AI Analyst at CB Insights. “This year's cohort spans autonomous security operations, humanoid robots and domain-specific AI for healthcare and financial services, and what unites them is proof of real traction outside a demo environment.”

“A world where agents are trusted to build, operate and improve autonomously on our behalf is within reach. The missing piece is identity and access. Agents introduce a new class of actors and securing them requires a fundamentally new approach. Solving that is what unlocks the transition to agent-native software,” said Ian Livingstone, co-founder and CEO of Keycard.

In October 2025, Keycard emerged from stealth with its identity and access platform for AI agents with $38 million in seed and Series A funding from Andreessen Horowitz, boldstart ventures, Acrew Capital and others. Milestones since launching include:

November 2025: Keycard acquired Runebook to make it easy for enterprises to build and adopt trusted, MCP-powered AI agents

January 2026: Keycard was named one of the 10 cloud computing startups to watch in 2026 by CRN

February 2026: Keycard acquired Anchor.dev to unlock autonomous coding agents

March 2026: Keycard released Keycard for Coding Agents, runtime governance for autonomous coding agents



Keycard’s platform, now in production, enables both the creation and adoption of AI agents at scale. It gives builders a way to develop and deploy agents using drop-in SDKs, with secure access to the tools and infrastructure they need, while allowing organizations to adopt agents like Claude Code, Cursor, OpenAI Codex and OpenClaw without losing control. By identifying agents, enforcing task-scoped access at runtime and providing a complete audit trail of every action, Keycard replaces fragmented, uncontrolled adoption with a single platform to govern and scale agents in production.

About Keycard

Keycard’s mission is to unlock the power of AI agents by giving developers and enterprises the foundations they need to build and adopt trusted agentic applications at scale. Its identity and access platform provides real-time, contextual guardrails, enabling the transition from static, human-driven workflows to machine-driven, autonomous, agentic applications. Keycard is a remote-first company and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, boldstart ventures and Acrew Capital. For more information, visit: https://www.keycard.ai .

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Amber Rowland

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