CloudNine to Launch CloudNine Review On-Premise Solution to Deliver Greater Control, Security and Cost Certainty in eDiscovery, Now Available Through Carahsoft

HOUSTON and RESTON, Va., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudNine, a leader in eDiscovery technology and services, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that the CloudNine Review On-Premise solution will launch on June 30, 2026. CloudNine Review On-Premise is a powerful deployment option designed to provide legal professionals with greater control over their data, personalized security and predictable cost structures. As CloudNine’s Master Government Aggregator®, Carahsoft will deliver the solution to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

As data volumes and regulatory pressures increase, organizations are seeking flexible solutions that align with their unique operational, security and financial requirements. CloudNine Review On-Premise addresses this demand by enabling organizations to deploy and manage their eDiscovery review environment within their own infrastructure.

“Since many eDiscovery platforms are now (or soon) only offered in SaaS, there is an overwhelming client and market demand for eDiscovery to be back under their control,” said Brian Kelley, VP of Products and Engineering at CloudNine. “CloudNine Review On-Premise empowers our customers with the ability to choose how and where their data is managed, reinforcing the importance of flexibility and ownership in today’s evolving legal and IT landscapes.”

Delivering on What Matters Most: Control, Security and Cost Certainty

With CloudNine Review On-Premise, organizations gain:

Control : Maintain full ownership of data and infrastructure, ensuring alignment with internal governance policies and operational preferences.

: Maintain full ownership of data and infrastructure, ensuring alignment with internal governance policies and operational preferences. Security : Keep sensitive data within an environment, reducing risk and supporting compliance with strict data privacy and security requirements.

: Keep sensitive data within an environment, reducing risk and supporting compliance with strict data privacy and security requirements. Cost Certainty : Eliminate unpredictable cloud expenses with a deployment model that enables more consistent and transparent budgeting.

: Eliminate unpredictable cloud expenses with a deployment model that enables more consistent and transparent budgeting. Continuity: Keep current cases on-premise by simply migrating cases from other review platforms to CloudNine Review On-Premise.





CloudNine’s new offering is one of the only on-premise eDiscovery solutions on the market and complements its existing cloud-based solution, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing organizations with choice and flexibility in how they approach eDiscovery.

“CloudNine’s new offering brings its modern eDiscovery review capabilities into a controlled, on-premise environment,” said Edward Walinsky, Sales Director who oversees the CloudNine Team at Carahsoft. “With a strong emphasis on security and governance, CloudNine enables organizations to deploy and manage their review environment entirely within their own infrastructure while maintaining control over sensitive data and workflows. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to expanding our collaboration with CloudNine to deliver its CloudNine Review On-Premise solution to the Public Sector.”

A Customer-Centric Approach to eDiscovery

CloudNine continues to innovate based on direct customer feedback and evolving market needs. The introduction of CloudNine Review On-Premise reflects a broader industry shift toward hybrid and customer-controlled environments, where organizations demand both performance and autonomy.

CloudNine’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or CloudNine@carahsoft.com. Explore CloudNine’s solutions here.

For more information about CloudNine Review On-Premise, visit www.cloudnine.com.

About CloudNine

CloudNine is a leading innovator in eDiscovery and legal technology, offering both on-premise and SaaS solutions that simplify the discovery of traditional and modern data. As the pioneer behind the only review platform purpose-built to handle traditional documents alongside evolving data types like text messages, chats, and collaboration platforms, CloudNine empowers legal, IT, and business professionals to manage litigation, investigations, and compliance with greater speed and accuracy.

Its product suite includes CloudNine Review (SaaS and On-Premise), and legacy - CloudNine LAW, and CloudNine Concordance. CloudNine’s technology and full-service US based professional services automate and streamline workflows across the entire eDiscovery process, from data collection and processing to review and production.

Recognized as Best Emerging Technology (Non-AI) in the LegalWeek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2024, CloudNine continues to advance modern data management and review for corporations, law firms, and government agencies.

Contact

Kari Byers

VP of Sales and Customer Success

CloudNine

kbyers@cloudnine.com

(713) 462-6464

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Legal and Courtroom Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com