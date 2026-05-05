Sharif Hatab Joins eXp Realty, Merges with Peter Boutros to Launch Unify Real Estate Team in New Jersey

Sharif Hatab's move to eXp Realty united two established New Jersey brands under Unify Real Estate Team — built for growth, infrastructure, and expansion.





BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that top-producing New Jersey real estate leader Sharif Hatab has joined eXp Realty and merged his established Team Sharif Sells brand with longtime eXp Realty leader Peter Boutros’ Stunning NJ Homes to form Unify Real Estate Team.

The strategic move combines more than $120 million in 2025 sales volume and 309 transactions, creating a newly unified platform designed for long-term scalability and future expansion throughout New Jersey and beyond.

“Sharif and Peter’s decision reflects exactly where the most forward-thinking leaders in real estate are headed,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “The industry is evolving faster than ever, and the leaders who will define the next era aren’t waiting to see what happens — they’re making deliberate, strategic moves today. That’s precisely what Sharif and Peter have done. Their decision to unify and scale under eXp isn’t just smart business — it’s a blueprint for where real estate teams are going.”

For Hatab, the move to eXp Realty followed years of evaluating brokerage models, expansion strategies, and long-term platform opportunities.

“As our team grew, it became increasingly clear that if we wanted to build a true platform with long-term scalability, leadership opportunities, and national expansion potential, we needed to align with a model designed for that future,” said Hatab. “eXp offered the collaboration, scalability, and ecosystem we needed, and merging with Peter created an even bigger opportunity to build something neither of us could create as effectively alone.”

Boutros, a six-time eXp ICON agent and founder of Stunning NJ Homes, said the merger represents a significant shift in how top teams may increasingly approach growth.

“We are no longer simply competing as individual teams,” said Boutros. “We now operate as a true platform with the infrastructure, systems, and resources to compete at a much higher level while still maintaining founder-led local leadership.”

Under the Unify Real Estate Team banner, the merged organization will operate with one CRM, one lead funnel, one playbook, and a significantly expanded support structure designed to improve operational consistency, speed to lead, coaching, and agent development. Leadership roles will focus heavily on sales growth, recruiting, coaching, and long-term wealth-building opportunities for agents seeking larger-scale business models.

As eXp Realty continues attracting top-producing operators focused on platform-building, collaboration, and expansion, the launch of Unify Real Estate Team highlights how ambitious leaders are increasingly leveraging the brokerage’s model to create larger, more scalable organizations.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the parent company of eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet,” and SUCCESS® Enterprises. Through a cloud-based platform and agent-centric model, eXp Realty empowers real estate professionals with industry-leading commission structures, revenue share, equity ownership, and access to a global community. With operations spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa, eXp continues to redefine how agents connect, grow, and succeed in real estate. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, staff, and shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated success of agents or teams joining eXp Realty, future production goals or volume projections, and participation in or benefits derived from the Company’s platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05a42eec-cd1d-41e1-b0d0-1fca925480a4