ZeroFox Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cyberthreat Intelligence Technologies

WASHINGTON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox , the global leader protecting the people, brands, and technology driving modern enterprise, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cyberthreat Intelligence Technologies.

“The enterprise threat intelligence market has reached an inflection point,” said David Muse, CEO, ZeroFox. "As adversaries leverage AI to operate with greater speed and sophistication across the external attack surface, organizations need intelligence that doesn't just inform, but acts. ZeroFox is built for this exact environment."

At ZeroFox, we believe the Magic Quadrant for Cyberthreat Intelligence Technologies reflects a shift in how enterprises approach external cybersecurity, one that moves beyond monitoring and alerting toward platforms that can discover exposure, validate risk, and actively disrupt adversaries. ZeroFox is positioned as a Leader based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision across these requirements.

"We're proud to be recognized as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant," said Russ Bentley, EVP of Product, ZeroFox. "In our view, this recognition underscores the operational depth and disruption capability we've built over more than a decade, and we're focused on continuing to lead as the market evolves."

ZeroFox serves organizations across every major vertical and at every scale, from Fortune 1000 enterprises and federal agencies to mid-market companies. Read more about ZeroFox’s recognition in the 2026 Magic Quadrant™ for Cyber Threat Intelligence Technologies here .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant™ for Cyber Threat Intelligence Technologies, Jonathan Nunez, Carlos De Sola Caraballo, Jaime Anderson, May 4, 2026.

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About ZeroFox

ZeroFox is the trusted solution for defending organizations against daily cyber threats that erode revenue, damage reputation, and frustrate security and risk teams. With over a decade of SaaS expertise, ZeroFox unifies Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand and Domain Protection, Attack Surface Intelligence, Executive Protection, and Physical Security Intelligence in one platform. Our continuous cycle—Discover, Validate, Disrupt—empowers organizations to identify exposures, prioritize risks, and stop attacks before they cause harm. Thousands of customers worldwide, including leaders in finance, media, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and government, rely on ZeroFox to deliver timely, actionable intelligence that reduces risk, accelerates response, and reclaims what’s right. To learn more about ZeroFox, visit www.zerofox.com